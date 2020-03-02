Global coronavirus death toll tops 3,000
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Mar 2020 11:40 AM BdST Updated: 02 Mar 2020 11:40 AM BdST
The number of people died worldwide from the new coronavirus has exceeded 3,000 with 42 new deaths in mainland China, reports the British broadcaster BBC.
More than 90% of the total deaths have been reported in Hubei, the Chinese province where the virus emerged late last year.
There have also been deaths in 10 other countries, including more than 50 in Iran and more than 30 in Italy, according to the report.
Worldwide, there have been almost 90,000 confirmed cases, with the numbers outside China now growing faster than inside China.
But most patients have only mild symptoms, the World Health Organisation said on Sunday, and the death rate appears to be between 2 percent and 5 percent.
By comparison, the seasonal flu has an average mortality rate of about 0.1 percent but is highly infectious - with up to 400,000 people dying from it each year.
Other strains of coronavirus, such as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), have much higher death rates than Covid-19.
