Home > World

Iran's coronavirus death toll rises to 43, with 593 people infected

  >>  Reuters

Published: 29 Feb 2020 04:28 PM BdST Updated: 29 Feb 2020 04:28 PM BdST

Iran's death toll from the coronavirus outbreak has reached 43, a health official told state TV on Saturday, adding that the number of infected people across the country has reached 593.

"Unfortunately nine people died of the virus in the last 24 hours. The death toll is 43 now. The new confirmed infected cases since yesterday is 205 that makes the total number of confirmed infected people 593," Kianush Jahanpur told state TV.

Iran, which has the highest death toll outside China, has ordered the shutting of schools until Tuesday and the government has extended the closure of universities and a ban on concerts and sports events for a week.

Several high-ranking officials, including a vice minister, deputy health minister and five lawmakers, have tested positive for the coronavirus as the rapid spread of the outbreak forced the government to call on people to stay at home.

Iranian media reported on Saturday that one lawmaker, elected in Iran's Feb. 21 polls, had died of the coronavirus.

Iran's government spokesman will hold his weekly news conference online due to the outbreak, the semi-official Mehr news agency reported.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

FILE -- A US Border Patrol agent apprehends a migrant hiding in a field near Sullivan City, Texas, Nov. 8, 2019. Immigrants who hope to challenge their deportation orders could be charged nearly $1,000 to go to court under a proposed new regulation. (Alyssa Schukar/The New York Times)

US plans $1,000 charge for deportation appeal

Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk and leader of servant of the people fraction, David Arakhamia attend a parliament session in Kiev, Ukraine Nov 13, 2019. REUTERS/FILE

Ukraine's PM submits resignation again

People gather to enter the newly commissioned Shoprite store at Novare Gateway mall Abuja, Nigeria Nov 30, 2017. REUTERS/FILE

Nigeria confirms first coronavirus case

A woman wearing a protective mask is seen in Shanghai, China, as the country is hit by a novel coronavirus outbreak, at the Pudong financial district in Shanghai, China February 28, 2020. REUTERS

New infections drop outside China's Hubei

Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits a charity The Connection At St Martin's that supports rough sleepers in London, Britain Feb 27, 2020. REUTERS

UK confirms first coronavirus death

An Iranian man wears a protective masks to prevent contracting coronavirus, as he sits in the bus in Tehran, Iran February 25, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Nazanin Tabatabaee via REUTERS

At least 210 died from coronavirus in Iran: BBC

WHO raises coronavirus risk alert to 'very high'

A standard dust & particle mask, and an N95 medical respirator mask (bottom), that are part of personal protection and survival equipment kits ordered by customers preparing against novel coronavirus, are seen at Nitro-Pak in Midway, Utah, US February 27, 2020. REUTERS

Test delays hamper US coronavirus response

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.