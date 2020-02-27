Home > World

World about to be gripped by coronavirus pandemic, Australia's Morrison says

  >>  Reuters

Published: 27 Feb 2020 12:00 PM BdST Updated: 27 Feb 2020 12:00 PM BdST

There is every sign the world is about to be gripped by a pandemic of coronavirus, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison warned on Thursday, as Canberra kicked off emergency measures to restrain the spread of the disease.

Coronavius has infected about 80,000 people worldwide and killed more than 2,700, the vast majority in China.

While the spread has slowed within China, Morrison said the escalation across Europe, Asia and the Americas makes the chance of a pandemic more likely.

"The advice we have received today is...there is every indication that the world will soon enter a pandemic phase of the coronavirus," Morrison told a news conference in the capital Canberra.

"And as a result we have agreed today and initiated the...coronavirus emergency response plan," he added.

Morrison is one of the world's first leaders to acknowledge the threat of the virus spreading beyond global containment efforts.

US President Donald Trump earlier on Thursday said the risk was "very low" as he put Vice President Mike Pence in charge of Washington's response.

Australia has 23 cases of coronavirus, although there has been no community transmission of the virus.

Minister for Health Greg Hunt said the activation of Australia's emergency plan would see the federal government work with local states to ensure hospitals are ready for a surge in patients.

Morrison said the country's national security committee agreed extend a travel ban on foreigners arriving from mainland China by at least another week.

Morrison said, however, there was as yet no need to stop mass gatherings, such as football games.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

A health worker takes the temperature of a man, who returned from Afghanistan, for a medical observation as a preventive measure following the coronavirus outbreak, near the Friendship Gate, crossing point at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border town of Chaman. REUTERS

Coronavirus spreads faster outside China

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, centre, testifies before a subcommittee hearing of the House Energy and Commerce committee on the nation’s epidemic preparedness, in Washington, Wednesday, Feb 26, 2020.The New York Times

Trump considers naming coronavirus ‘czar’

Passengers coming from China wearing masks to prevent a new coronavirus are checked by Saudi Health Ministry employees upon their arrival at King Khalid International Airport, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Jan 29, 2020. REUTERS

Saudi suspends Umrah pilgrimage over coronavirus

A group of men chanting pro-Hindu slogans, beat Mohammad Zubair, 37, who is Muslim, during protests sparked by a new citizenship law in New Delhi, India, Feb 24, 2020. REUTERS

India's protests pit Hindus against Muslims

Police investigate a shooting at the Molson Coors headquarters in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, US Feb 26, 2020. REUTERS/Sara Stathas

6 die in US beer factory shooting

Narendra Modi

Modi appeals for calm as riot toll rises to 20

A worker cleans the doors of a building in Westferry Circus, next to the office of US oil company Chevron at Canary Wharf, in London, Britain February 26, 2020. Reuters

Coronavirus: Chevron sends 300 British employees home

Coronavirus pandemic inevitable, warns US

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.