Violence continues in New Delhi, and the police are criticised

Published: 27 Feb 2020 11:18 PM BdST Updated: 27 Feb 2020 11:18 PM BdST

Sporadic violence continued to flare in India’s capital Thursday as more people questioned the police’s failure to quell sectarian violence that has claimed at least 35 lives.

Police officials were due in court to respond to claims that they had ignored several specific intelligence warnings over the weekend that armed Hindu mobs had begun forming to confront Muslim protesters on the outskirts of eastern New Delhi. The resulting violence — mosques and shops were torched, gangs battled with metal bars and rocks, police officers began firing into crowds — was the worst spasm of religiously driven bloodletting in India in years.

The violence grew intense as thousands of police officers were deployed to line the roads of New Delhi on Monday as President Donald Trump’s motorcade cruised into town for his first visit to the Indian capital. That has led to accusations that the government and police were so preoccupied with the US president’s visit that they did not heed the warnings — or worse, simply did not care to protect the country’s Muslim minority.

Intelligence agents within the police services sent several alerts asking for more forces to be deployed but the chaos only grew, according to Indian media.

Alok Kumar, a senior police commander, said he was not aware that Trump’s visit had affected the deployment. But another officer, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to avoid reprisal, said that there had been a shortage of officers because so many had been stationed in the other part of the city to provide security for Trump. It was only after Trump left, on Tuesday night, that forces were shifted, he said.

Protests erupted in December across the country after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government passed a citizenship law that makes it easier for most migrants to become full-fledged Indian citizens unless they are Muslim.

On Sunday, Hindu community leaders in a working-class neighborhood in eastern Delhi had threatened to evict Muslim women who were staging a peaceful sit-in against the citizenship law. Those threats, instigated by a local politician from Modi’s political party, quickly escalated into fierce fighting, with mobs sweeping unchecked through the brick-walled alleyways and down the main roads, torching shops, homes and mosques.

Many Muslim residents accuse New Delhi’s police force of siding with Hindu mobs and standing aside while they were attacked.

