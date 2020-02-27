Malaysia's parliament to decide next PM: Mahathir
>> Reuters
Published: 27 Feb 2020 06:17 PM BdST Updated: 27 Feb 2020 06:17 PM BdST
Malaysia’s interim prime minister Mahathir Mohamad on Thursday said the king has decided to call on parliament to decide who has enough support to become the next prime minister.
But if no one is able to prove a majority, then there will be snap elections, he said.
