Home > World

Greek islanders strike over new migrant camps, government says no alternative

   

Published: 27 Feb 2020 05:45 PM BdST Updated: 27 Feb 2020 05:45 PM BdST

Greek island residents went on strike for a second day on Thursday, stepping up protests against government plans for new migrant camps on five islands after violent clashes with police.

Greece’s eastern Aegean Islands served as the gateway to the European Union for more than one million people fleeing war in 2015-2016. Despite a sharp drop in arrivals since then, five islands are still struggling with overcrowded migrant centers.

Residents on the islands of Lesbos and Chios clashed with riot police guarding the construction of new detention facilities on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Protesters say existing camps have become a prison for both residents and migrants and building new ones will only amplify problems.

They plan rallies at central points on Lesbos, Chios and Samos on Thursday before a planned meeting between the government and local mayors.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was expected to meet regional governors at his office in Athens on Thursday evening.

“There is no alternative plan,” government spokesman Stelios Petsas told Skai TV. “We have done everything to increase the returns”.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

An Iranian man wears protective mask to prevent contracting coronavirus, as he walks in the street in Tehran, Iran Feb 25, 2020. REUTERS

Coronavirus: Iran reports 22 deaths

A health worker takes the temperature of a man, who returned from Afghanistan, for a medical observation as a preventive measure following the coronavirus outbreak, near the Friendship Gate, crossing point at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border town of Chaman. REUTERS

Coronavirus spreads faster outside China

Locals, who oppose the building of a new closed migrant detention centre, block the road to riot police, in Karava on the island of Lesbos, Greece, Feb 25, 2020. REUTERS

Coronavirus’ next victim?

A woman covering her face sits in Duomo square, as a coronavirus outbreak continues to grow in northern Italy, in Milan, Italy, Feb 27, 2020. REUTERS

Estonia reports first coronavirus case

A police vehicle moves past burning debris that was set on fire by demonstrators in a riot affected area after fresh clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law in New Delhi, India, Feb 25, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

32 die in Delhi riots

Women raise their hands as they protest against gender violence and femicide in Puebla, Mexico, Feb 22, 2020. REUTERS

No women in Mexico for a day

Representational image. REUTERS

India eases surrogacy curbs after criticism

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, centre, testifies before a subcommittee hearing of the House Energy and Commerce committee on the nation’s epidemic preparedness, in Washington, Wednesday, Feb 26, 2020.The New York Times

Trump considers naming coronavirus ‘czar’

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.