Estonia reports first confirmed coronavirus case
Published: 27 Feb 2020 02:05 PM BdST Updated: 27 Feb 2020 02:05 PM BdST
Estonia has confirmed its first coronavirus case, involving a man who returned from Iran, Estonian health authorities said on Thursday.
"We are talking about a permanent resident of Estonia who is not a citizen of Estonia," Minister of Social Affairs Tanel Kiik told public broadcaster ETV. "According to my information, he is a citizen of Iran."
"The person has been isolated," Kiik told the broadcaster, adding that the person arrived in Estonia on Wednesday night, travelling on a bus from Riga in Latvia.
