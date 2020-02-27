Home > World

Emirates won't fly Umrah pilgrims, some tourists to Saudi due to coronavirus outbreak

Published: 27 Feb 2020 04:19 PM BdST Updated: 27 Feb 2020 04:19 PM BdST

Emirates airline said it would no longer carry to Saudi Arabia passengers with Umrah pilgrimage visas or tourists from nearly two dozen countries until further notice, in compliance with a Saudi government directive to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

Holders of Saudi tourist visas travelling from China, Japan, Italy, Iran, India, Pakistan and a number of other countries will be barred from boarding Emirates flights with Saudi Arabia as the final destination, the airline said on its website.

