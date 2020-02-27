Home > World

Denmark confirms first coronavirus case in man returning from holiday in Italy

Published: 27 Feb 2020 11:58 AM BdST Updated: 27 Feb 2020 11:58 AM BdST

Denmark has confirmed its first coronavirus infection in a man who returned from a ski holiday in northern Italy, the Danish health authority said on Thursday.

The man was put in isolation in his own home.

