Worried Chinese turn to online doctor consultations amid coronavirus outbreak
>> Reuters
Published: 26 Feb 2020 04:08 PM BdST Updated: 26 Feb 2020 04:08 PM BdST
Spooked by a sneeze or a cough, Chinese consumers are turning to online consultations in droves for advice about possible coronavirus symptoms - a boon for a fledgling industry that has struggled to win over customers.
Due to the epidemic, hundreds of millions of Chinese are stuck at home due to quarantine restrictions imposed by authorities or companies. Even if not under quarantine, many are too worried to venture for long outside or to visit a hospital for other ailments as they fear they might catch the highly contagious virus.
The surge of inquiries has also been driven by healthcare platforms offering some services for free amid the epidemic.
JD Health, an arm of JD.com Inc, has seen its daily volume of respiratory-related online consultations jump by nine times while mental-health consultations have grown five to seven times, according to Xiao Jianbo, the company's general manager of online healthcare.
"Most of the requests I've had between the end of January and mid-February were about the coronavirus," said Liu Yafeng, a doctor who works fulltime for JD Health. "People are so worried even just by a sneeze."
Such is the state of fretfulness that "Always thinking I've been infected by the virus" has become a trending topic with more than 570 million views on Weibo, China's Twitter-like microblogging platform.
Liu said he worked around 12 hours per day from end January to mid-February, but in a positive sign that panic about the epidemic is receding, he is now working eight hours a day.
Baidu Inc said its online doctor consultation platform Wenyisheng, which translates to "Ask Doctor", has been handling around 850,000 free inquiries daily. Of those 400,000 were respiratory-related, around 50 times the level seen a year earlier.
Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd said it exceeded 100,000 consultations a day on Jan. 29 and that some of its respiratory doctors were providing more than 200 consultations daily. It did not provide comparisons with pre-outbreak levels.
Online healthcare has long been seen as a promising sector in China, where there is a dearth of doctors and patients often have to travel hundreds of miles to see a specialist.
But the industry had struggled to win over customers and big listed firms like Alibaba Health and Ping An Good Doctor have yet to turn a profit. Compared to other internet services, online healthcare is not used as frequently and does not benefit as much from word of mouth, industry executives say.
"Health consultations are very private, so you don't see a lot of people sharing their healthcare experience with friends or followers on social media," said JD Health's Xiao.
The coronavirus has, however, reset expectations with shares in Alibaba Health surging 58% for the year to date while Ping An Good Doctor's stock has climbed 33%.
While analysts say more venture capital funding could soon flow into the sector, some industry veterans warn that the sector has a long way to go.
"The outbreak has in fact educated the market, but I don’t think China’s online healthcare has really taken off because of this," said Simon He, founding partner at Shanghai-based Eminence Ventures.
That's only going to happen with innovation in providing more services such as blood tests, he added.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Malaysia's Mahathir says he will return as prime minister if he has support
- S Korea reports 169 new coronavirus cases, including first US soldier
- Second cruise ship blocked from ports over coronavirus fears
- Trump, Modi hope talks lead to phase one of US-India trade deal: White House
- US sanctions 13 foreign entities for supporting Iran missile program
- Toll rises to 19 from violence in Indian capital: hospital official
- Rivals question front-runner Sanders' electability at rowdy South Carolina Democratic debate
- Mainland China reports 406 new cases of coronavirus on Feb 25, deaths up by 52
- Death toll from Delhi clashes rises to 17
- Trump sees commitment to religious freedom in India as riots break out
Most Read
- Westin Dhaka tight-lipped about Papia, her guests
- Papia was arrested on Hasina’s orders, says Quader
- Indian actor Tapas Pal dies at 61
- RAB finds ‘huge illegal wealth’ in raids on Papia’s homes
- No one is ready to take responsibilities for Papia's dramatic rise
- RAB seizes Tk 260m cash, gold from home of casino brothers Enu and Rupon
- More than a dozen killed, hundreds injured as New Delhi riots overshadow Trump visit
- Death toll rises to 20 from riots in Indian capital; hundreds badly injured
- Mubarak, the 'Pharaoh' toppled by the Arab Spring, dies at 91
- Saiful Alam made DGFI chief as five major generals get new duties in army shake-up