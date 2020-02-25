Home > World

US first lady Melania Trump visits 'happiness' class at Delhi school

Published: 25 Feb 2020

US first lady Melania Trump visited on Tuesday a government school in the Indian capital of New Delhi that teaches a special "happiness curriculum", rooted in mindfulness practices.

Sporting a traditional red 'tilak' dot on her forehead and wearing a garland of marigolds, Trump watched children at the school play, do yoga, and perform a bhangra dance.
 
"It is very inspiring to me that the students here begin each day (with) mindfulness," said Trump. "I cannot think of a better way for all of us to start our day."
 
The "happiness curriculum" was launched by the left-leaning Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in 2018 as a way to foster social skills by having children engage in mindfulness practices, storytelling and drawing, the party said on its web site.
 
"For centuries, India has taught spirituality to the world. I am happy that she will take back the (message) of happiness from our school," Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi and a member of the AAP, said on Twitter about Trump's visit.
 
US President Donald Trump is sitting down with Indian leaders on Tuesday for talks on arms sales and festering trade disputes that have strained ties in recent months.
 
The Trumps leave India on Tuesday night.
 
"This is my first visit to India and I cannot express how delightful it is," the first lady said. "The president and I are grateful to be guests."

