Home > World

China's Hubei sees rise in new coronavirus cases as infections slow in other provinces

  >>  Reuters

Published: 25 Feb 2020 08:49 AM BdST Updated: 25 Feb 2020 08:49 AM BdST

China reported a rise in new coronavirus cases in Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak, on Tuesday while the rest of the country saw a fourth-straight day of declines.

Hubei had 499 new confirmed cases on Feb 24, the National Health Commission said, up from 398 a day earlier and driven mainly by new infections in the provincial capital of Wuhan.

Mainland China in total had 508 new confirmed cases, up from 409 on Feb 23, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in mainland China so far to 77,658.

Excluding the latest cases in Hubei, the rest of China had just nine new infections on Feb 24, the lowest number of cases since Jan. 20 when the national health authority began publishing nationwide data on the coronavirus infections.

The overall death toll in mainland China had reached 2,663 as of the end of Monday, up by 71 from the previous day.

Hubei reported 68 new deaths, while in Wuhan, 56 people died.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Military officers wearing face masks stand outside Duomo cathedral, closed by authorities due to a coronavirus outbreak, in Milan, Italy February 24, 2020. Reuters

Coronavirus kills 7th person in Italy

Mahathir quits but agrees to stay as interim PM

A medical worker gets ready as ambulances are parked to transport a confirmed coronavirus patient in Daegu, South Korea, February 23, 2020. Yonhap via REUTERS

Pandemic fears mount

People sit in stands at the Sardar Patel Stadium, where US President Donald Trump addresses a

Modi holds huge rally for Trump

Tens of thousands of Indians greet Trump

Julian Assange put lives at risk, lawyer for US says

HK warns against travel to S Korea as virus spreads

Supporters of Centre of India Trade Union (CITU) carry effigies depicting US President Donald Trump and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a protest against Trump's visit to India, in Kochi, India, Feb 24, 2020. REUTERS

Violence breaks out in New Delhi

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.