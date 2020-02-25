Home > World

Canary Islands hotel under lockdown after coronavirus case

  >>  Reuters

Published: 25 Feb 2020 03:57 PM BdST Updated: 25 Feb 2020 03:57 PM BdST

One hotel in the Canary Islands was put under lockdown after one coronavirus case was identified the day before, El Pais newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Spanish health authorities could not immediately confirm the lockdown but said hundreds of tourists and staff in the hotel were being tested for the virus.

"We are checking people who had contact with the patient including the people in the hotel," a spokeswoman for Canary Island's health department.

