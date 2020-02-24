US keen to boost defense equipment sales to India: Trump
>> Reuters
Published: 24 Feb 2020 05:11 PM BdST Updated: 24 Feb 2020 05:11 PM BdST
Fears are growing that the coronavirus outbreak could become a pandemic as new cases are reported around the world.
Most infections are in China but other countries including South Korea, Italy and Iran are battling to contain the virus, which causes the respiratory disease Covid-19.
A pandemic is declared when an infectious disease threatens different parts of the world simultaneously.
No vaccine is available so far to prevent the new coronavirus.
About 77,000 people in China, where the virus emerged last year, have been infected and nearly 2,600 have died.
More than 1,200 cases have been confirmed in 26 other countries and there have been more than 20 deaths. Italy reported its fourth death on Monday.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Violence breaks out in India's capital over new citizenship law ahead of Trump visit
- Trump says US keen to boost defence equipment sales to India
- Tens of thousands of Indians pack into stadium to greet Trump
- Fourth person dies in coronavirus outbreak in northern Italy
- Afghanistan identifies first confirmed coronavirus patient
- Bahrain's first coronavirus case detected
- US extradition bid for Assange to go before a British court
- Malaysian PM Mahathir sends resignation letter to king
- Israeli strike in Damascus killed 2 Islamic Jihad members
- New Zealand extends ban on China arrivals; no curbs yet for other nations
Most Read
- RAB finds ‘huge illegal wealth’ in raids on Papia’s homes
- Indian actor Tapas Pal dies at 61
- Grameenphone pays BTRC Tk 10 billion on court orders in audit dispute
- Trump tweets video of himself as fictional warrior ‘Bahubali’
- Iran says 43 infected with coronavirus, eight dead
- Momen urges Malaysian minister to reopen labour market to Bangladeshis
- Concern over coronavirus spread grows as cases jump in South Korea, Italy and Iran
- PBI concludes actor Salman Shah killed himself two decades ago
- Malaysian PM Mahathir sends resignation letter to king
- Sacked RAB officer returns home after remaining traceless for one and a half years