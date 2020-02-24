Home > World

US extradition bid for Assange to go before a British court

  >>  Reuters

Published: 24 Feb 2020 01:23 PM BdST Updated: 24 Feb 2020 01:23 PM BdST

A British court begins hearings on Monday to decide whether Julian Assange should be extradited to the United States almost a decade after his WikiLeaks website enraged Washington by leaking secret US documents.

A hero to admirers who say he has exposed abuses of power, Assange is cast by critics as a dangerous enemy of the state who has undermined Western security. He says the extradition is politically motivated by those embarrassed by his revelations.

The 48-year-old is wanted by the United States on 18 criminal counts of conspiring to hack government computers and violating an espionage law and could spend decades in prison if convicted.

Now, some 10 months after he was dragged from the Ecuadorean embassy where he had been holed up for seven years, Judge Vanessa Baraitser will hear arguments as to why he should or should not be sent to the United States.

Jennifer Robinson, Assange's lawyer, says his case could lead to criminalising activities crucial to investigative journalists and his work has shed an unprecedented light on how the United States conducted its wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

"We are talking about collateral murder, evidence of war crimes," she said. "They are a remarkable resource for those of us seeking to hold governments to account for abuses."

WikiLeaks angered Washington by publishing hundreds of thousands of secret US diplomatic cables that laid bare critical US appraisals of world leaders, from Russian President Vladimir Putin to members of the Saudi royal family.

Assange made international headlines in 2010 when WikiLeaks published a classified US military video showing a 2007 attack by Apache helicopters in Baghdad that killed a dozen people, including two Reuters news staff.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

The temperatures of all shoppers entering the Siam Paragon mall in Thailand are monitored in an attempt to curb the coronavirus’s spread, Jan 31, 2020. The New York Times

Impact of the coronavirus ripples across Asia

Pedestrians walk past as a security guard stands in the main entrance to the Reserve Bank of New Zealand located in central Wellington, New Zealand, Jul 3, 2017. REUTERS

NZ extends ban on China arrivals

A man wearing a mask walks past the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the central bank, in Beijing, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, Feb 3, 2020. REUTERS

China allocates $14.16bn to curb coronavirus

Medical workers get ready as ambulances are parked to transport a confirmed coronavirus patient in Daegu, South Korea, February 23, 2020. REUTERS

Global spread of coronavirus raises pandemic fears

A worker sprays disinfectant at the entrance of Beijing West railway station in an effort to protect against the coronavirus on Monday, Feb 10, 2020. The New York Times

Coronavirus lockdowns torment poor migrant workers in China

Carnival revellers wear protective face masks at Venice Carnival, which the last two days of, as well as Sunday night's festivities, have been cancelled because of an outbreak of coronavirus, in Venice, Italy February 23, 2020. Reuters

Concern over coronavirus spread grows

Trump departs for quick trip to India

Tourists wear protective face masks at Venice Carnival, which the last two days of, as well as Sunday night's festivities, have been cancelled because of an outbreak of coronavirus, in Venice, Italy February 23, 2020. Reuters

3rd death in Italy coronavirus outbreak

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.