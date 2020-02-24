Home > World

HK warns against travel to S Korea as virus spreads

  >>  Reuters

Published: 24 Feb 2020 06:57 PM BdST Updated: 24 Feb 2020 06:57 PM BdST

The Hong Kong government warned residents on Monday to avoid all non-essential travel to South Korea, as the government in Seoul reported 231 new cases of the coronavirus, taking the country’s total to more than 800.

Fears of a coronavirus pandemic grew on Monday after sharp rises in new cases reported in Iran, Italy and South Korea but China relaxed restrictions on movements in several places, including Beijing, as its rates of new infections eased.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

People sit in stands at the Sardar Patel Stadium, where US President Donald Trump addresses a

Modi holds huge rally for Trump

Tens of thousands of Indians greet Trump

HK warns against travel to S Korea as virus spreads

Supporters of Centre of India Trade Union (CITU) carry effigies depicting US President Donald Trump and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a protest against Trump's visit to India, in Kochi, India, Feb 24, 2020. REUTERS

Violence breaks out in New Delhi

Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad speaks during a joint news conference with Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan in Putrajaya, Malaysia, Feb 4, 2020. REUTERS

Mahathir submits resignation letter

Passengers wearing protective masks disembark from a plane upon their arrival at Najaf airport, amid the new coronavirus outbreak, Iraq Feb 21, 2020. REUTERS

Coronavirus kills 12 in Iran

A carnival reveller wears a protective mask at Venice Carnival, which the last two days of, as well as Sunday night's festivities, have been cancelled because of an outbreak of coronavirus, in Venice, Italy Feb 23, 2020. REUTERS

Italy reports fourth coronavirus death

US keen to boost defense equipment sales to India: Trump

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.