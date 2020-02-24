Fourth person dies in coronavirus outbreak in northern Italy
>> Reuters
Published: 24 Feb 2020 02:22 PM BdST Updated: 24 Feb 2020 02:22 PM BdST
A fourth person infected with the coronavirus has died in Italy, RAI radio reported on Monday, as officials struggle to contain an outbreak of the illness in the north of the country with around 150 cases reported since Friday.
The dead patient was in his 80s and had been in hospital for treatment for an unrelated illness when he was struck down by coronavirus, RAI said. The three other people who have died of the illness were also elderly and at least two of them had been suffering serious underlying health problems.
