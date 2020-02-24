China allocates $14.16bn for curbing coronavirus outbreak
>> Reuters
Published: 24 Feb 2020 10:02 AM BdST Updated: 24 Feb 2020 10:02 AM BdST
China has allocated 99.5 billion yuan ($14.16 billion) in funds for curbing the coronavirus outbreak that has spread throughout the country, Assistant Finance Minister Ou Wenhan said on Monday.
Ou made the remarks during a press briefing in Beijing. ($1 = 7.0255 Chinese yuan renminbi)
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- New Zealand extends ban on China arrivals; no curbs yet for other nations
- China allocates $14.16bn for curbing coronavirus outbreak
- Global spread of coronavirus raises pandemic fears
- Impact of the coronavirus ripples across Asia: ‘it has been quiet, like a cemetery’
- Coronavirus lockdowns torment an army of poor migrant workers in China
- Concern over coronavirus spread grows as cases jump in South Korea, Italy and Iran
- Third person dies in coronavirus outbreak in northern Italy
- Trump departs for quick trip to India to see big crowds
- Eight dead in Turkey after earthquake hits Iran border area
- Iran reports 43 people infected with coronavirus, eight dead
Most Read
- RAB finds ‘huge illegal wealth’ in raids on Papia’s homes
- Trump tweets video of himself as fictional warrior ‘Bahubali’
- Indian actor Tapas Pal dies at 61
- HC orders BSMMU VC to provide update on treatment of Khaleda by Wednesday
- Iran says 43 infected with coronavirus, eight dead
- Sacked RAB officer returns home after remaining traceless for one and a half years
- Grameenphone pays BTRC Tk 10 billion on court orders in audit dispute
- New coronavirus cases fall in China, but WHO concerned by global spread
- High Court set to hear Khaleda’s bail plea
- Concern over coronavirus spread grows as cases jump in South Korea, Italy and Iran