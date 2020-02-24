Home > World

China allocates $14.16bn for curbing coronavirus outbreak

  >>  Reuters

Published: 24 Feb 2020 10:02 AM BdST Updated: 24 Feb 2020 10:02 AM BdST

China has allocated 99.5 billion yuan ($14.16 billion) in funds for curbing the coronavirus outbreak that has spread throughout the country, Assistant Finance Minister Ou Wenhan said on Monday.

Ou made the remarks during a press briefing in Beijing. ($1 = 7.0255 Chinese yuan renminbi)

