Bahrain's first coronavirus case detected
Published: 24 Feb 2020 01:41 PM BdST Updated: 24 Feb 2020 01:41 PM BdST
The first case of the new coronavirus was detected in Bahrain, the state news agency said on Monday, citing the health ministry.
The Ministry of Health added that it was a Bahraini citizen arriving from Iran.
