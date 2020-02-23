Iran confirms another dead because of the new coronavirus
>> Reuters
Published: 23 Feb 2020 03:50 PM BdST Updated: 23 Feb 2020 03:50 PM BdST
Iran said on Sunday an Iranian infected by the new coronavirus died in the country, head of the Medical Science University in the Mazandaran province was quoted as saying, bringing the number of deaths to seven in the Islamic Republic.
"An Iranian who travelled from Tehran to Tonekabon has died of the new coronavirus," Abbas Mousavi said, Iranian media reported.
