Home > World

Iran confirms another dead because of the new coronavirus

  >>  Reuters

Published: 23 Feb 2020 03:50 PM BdST Updated: 23 Feb 2020 03:50 PM BdST

Iran said on Sunday an Iranian infected by the new coronavirus died in the country, head of the Medical Science University in the Mazandaran province was quoted as saying, bringing the number of deaths to seven in the Islamic Republic.

"An Iranian who travelled from Tehran to Tonekabon has died of the new coronavirus," Abbas Mousavi said, Iranian media reported.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

People wearing face masks play table tennis at a park, following an outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the country, in Beijing, China February 21, 2020. REUTERS

New coronavirus cases fall in China

Men wear face masks during parliamentary elections at a polling station in Tehran, Iran Feb 21, 2020. REUTERS

Iran reports seventh coronavirus death

Christian faithful wearing masks to prevent contacting coronavirus pray during a service in Seoul, South Korea, Feb 23, 2020. REUTERS

S Korea reports 123 new coronavirus cases

Turkish military vehicles enter the Bab al-Hawa crossing at the Syrian-Turkish border, in Idlib governorate, Syria, Feb 9, 2020. REUTERS

Earthquake kills 7 in Turkey

Passengers on the Diamond Princess, the night before the ship arrived in Yokohama, Japan, on Feb 2, 2020. The New York Times

How a coronavirus ravaged a cruise ship

The mother of a Pakistani student who is stuck in the locked down Hubei province at the centre of China's coronavirus outbreak, is comforted by a relative during a meeting as they protest with others demanding evacuation of their children, in Islamabad, Pakistan Feb 19, 2020. REUTERS

Coronavirus: emergency declared on Pakistan-Iran border

Wells Fargo’s fake account scandal grows by $3bn

A woman wears a mask in Chinatown following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, in Chicago, Illinois, US January 30, 2020. REUTERS

US prepares for coronavirus pandemic

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.