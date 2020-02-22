Fears of global coronavirus spread as cases accelerate in Iran and South Korea

The coronavirus outbreak showed dangerous signs of breaking out beyond China on Friday, as new cases were reported in the Middle East and large clusters emerged around Asia.

Countries were closing their borders with Iran as health officials scrambled to make sense of reports out of Tehran suggesting that the virus was being transmitted more widely than officials there have publicly acknowledged.

As recently as Tuesday, Iranian officials had said there were no cases of the virus in the country. By Friday, however, they acknowledged 18 cases in three cities, with four deaths.

It was not immediately known how the virus made its way to Iran. But the numbers suggested wider transmission that, if verified, would raise the chances of a pandemic.

At the same time, a surge in cases in South Korea — where the total figure soared above 200 on Friday and scores more were being monitored for symptoms — added to fears that the virus was also spreading across Asia with dangerous speed.

Those cases have been tied to a secretive church. The South Korean authorities are racing to trace people who have come into contact with the infected congregation members, but have struggled to find all of those connected to the church’s hundreds of members.

And in China there was concern that the virus could spread beyond its starting point in Hubei province after officials reported outbreaks in hospitals in Beijing and clusters of infections in at least four prisons across three provinces.

The disturbing new clusters were announced on the same day that Chinese officials acknowledged that their repeated shifts in methodology for counting new cases had sown confusion.

Officials in Hubei revised their case tallies again because of shifting definitions of a confirmed case and what officials described as previously unknown information.

The acknowledgment by provincial leaders came as national officials announced that 889 new coronavirus cases had been reported in China in the previous 24 hours, raising the overall total above 75,000. The death toll went up by 118, to 2,236.

China is now counting “lab-confirmed” and “suspect” cases. On Friday, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the World Health Organization’s director general, praised that decision as “adding clarity” and noted that the same approach was used in Ebola outbreaks, in which many people die without every case being laboratory tested.

New clusters of virus found inside China’s prisons.

China faced a new front in the coronavirus epidemic on Friday as officials reported clusters of infections in at least four prisons in three provinces. The outbreaks, affecting at least 512 prisoners and guards, raised the spectre of the disease spreading through the country’s extensive prison system.

Two of the prisons are in Hubei province, where the epidemic originated. Wuhan Women’s Prison reported 230 confirmed cases, while 41 prisoners tested positive in Hanjin Prison in Shayang County, to the west, according to a statement on the provincial government’s website.

In Shandong province, officials said 207 cases had emerged in a prison in the city of Jining, 450 miles east of Wuhan. The outbreak prompted local authorities to dismiss the director and party secretary of the provincial justice department, which oversees the prisons there, along with seven other officials.

The cases there may have spread from a prison guard who developed a cough on Feb. 12 and tested positive for the virus the next day, according to a statement by the provincial government. A second guard was also found to have the virus that day, prompting the prison authorities to begin screening the entire prison population.

In all, 2,077 inmates and prison workers were tested in Shandong, with 200 prisoners and seven guards testing positive for the coronavirus. No deaths have been reported.

The Shandong government is carrying out inspections at other prisons and medical centres where prisoners are being treated for illnesses, including drug and alcohol addiction. It also plans “to quickly set up a hospital” on prison grounds to treat those infected, the statement said.

A similar outbreak in Zhejiang province prompted the dismissal of a warden and a party secretary at a prison in the city of Quzhou. The facility reported 27 new infections on Friday, according to a report in China Daily, bringing the number of prisoners infected there to 34. A prison guard is also believed to be the source of those infections.

South Korean church is tied to surge in new infections.

South Korea reported a surge in confirmed infections and a second death from the coronavirus on Friday, with the latest outbreak linked to a secretive church whose members account for two-thirds of the new infections in the country.

Health officials are zeroing in on the Shincheonji Church of Jesus — whose members continued to sit packed together on the floor of the church even when sick — as they seek to contain the country’s alarming outbreak.

On Friday, the number of cases in the country soared above 200 — second only to mainland China, if the outbreak on the Diamond Princess cruise ship is excluded from Japan’s count.

More than 540 other church members have reported potential symptoms, health officials said, raising the possibility that the nation’s caseload could soon skyrocket further. In response, the government is shutting down thousands of kindergartens, nursing homes and community centres, even banning the outdoor political rallies that are a feature of life in downtown Seoul.

As of Friday, more than 340 members of Shincheonji, which mainstream South Korean churches consider a cult, still could not be reached, according to health officials, who were frantically hoping to screen them for signs of infection.

The church, founded by Lee Man-Hee in 1984, says it has over 200,000 members around the world, according to the South Korean news agency Yonhap. It closed all of its churches in South Korea this week and told followers to watch its services online.

The church dismissed criticism of its practices on Friday, calling it “slandering based on the prejudices among the established churches.”

A Spike in Cases in Beijing, Which Had Largely Been Spared.

A spike in coronavirus cases at two Beijing hospitals has raised fears that the epidemic could be growing in a city that has so far largely been spared.

Compared with other cities, Beijing has had relatively few cases: 396 as of Thursday, and four deaths. But Fuxing Hospital now has at least 36 infections, a sizable increase since Feb. 3, when officials first announced that five medical workers there had tested positive.

Peking University Hospital also recorded three cases: a woman who had previously been hospitalised and her daughter and son-in-law who visited her after traveling to Xinjiang, the western region. The couple tested positive for the virus on Feb. 17, days after Beijing’s municipal government announced that all people arriving in the capital must quarantine themselves for 14 days or face legal consequences.

On Friday, officials said that people flying into the city from abroad who had not been in China in the previous 14 days would be exempt from the rules.

Beijing’s measures appear to reflect a strong effort by officials to minimise the spread of the epidemic in the capital as millions of workers return from a prolonged break following the Lunar New Year. Since the new measures were announced, the city authorities have stepped up efforts to control movement in the city, which has been uncharacteristically deserted for nearly a month.

The National People’s Congress, the country’s legislative body, also announced that it was preparing to postpone its annual meetings, scheduled for the first week of March.

Another Young Doctor in Wuhan Has Died.

A 29-year-old respiratory doctor in Wuhan, the city at the heart of the coronavirus outbreak in China, died Thursday night after being infected by the virus, according to an announcement from the hospital where he worked. It was the latest in a string of deaths among health care providers working to contain the outbreak.

The doctor, Peng Yinhua, was also among the youngest of the publicly announced victims of the virus, which has largely killed older men with underlying health conditions.

On Chinese social media, users expressed shock at Peng’s age. They also cited state media reports that Peng had planned to get married on Feb. 1, but that he had postponed the wedding because of the epidemic.

Last month, the death of another young Wuhan doctor, Li Wenliang, provoked an outpouring of anger and grief on social media. Li, 34, had been reprimanded by local authorities for trying to warn his medical school classmates about the virus before officials had acknowledged an outbreak. When Li died of the virus, he became a potent symbol of perceived government mismanagement and concealment.

After Peng’s death, some users seemed to nod to Li as well. “We send away another hero,” one person wrote on Weibo, a Chinese Twitter-like platform.

“Exactly how many more medical staff have to die?” another wrote.

Earlier this week, another high-profile doctor, Liu Zhiming, died. Liu was the director of the Wuchang Hospital in Wuhan.

To quell protests, a Ukrainian official said she would join evacuees in quarantine.

Ukraine’s minister of health said on Friday that she would join a group of evacuees from China in a quarantined rural hospital, in the hope of calming angry protests from neighbours opposed to living near people who are potentially infected.

The minister, Zoryana Skaletska, said on Facebook that she would abide by the same rules as the 45 Ukrainians and 27 people of other nationalities who were evacuated from Hubei province, the centre of the coronavirus outbreak in China, to the Poltava region in eastern Ukraine.

Pilots, flight attendants and doctors who carried out the evacuation are also now quarantined at the site. Once Skaletska enters the hospital, near the village of Novi Sanzhary, she will not be allowed to leave the guarded site until the quarantine is lifted, she said.

“I will spend the next 14 days together with them, on the same premises, and under the same conditions,” she said in a statement on Thursday. “I hope my presence will calm those in Novi Sanzhary and the rest of the country.”

Fear of the virus had gripped the village. On Thursday, residents blocked a road with cars and burned tires to prevent buses with evacuees from passing. The Ukrainian national guard used armoured personnel carriers to clear the road. Protesters then hurled stones at the buses, breaking windows.

Heightening tensions in Ukraine, the return of the plane carrying evacuees coincided with online rumours that the coronavirus was already spreading in the country. Protests broke out even in towns far from the quarantine site.

Ukraine has reported no cases of coronavirus infection.

Canada announces new case, with possible links to Iran

Officials in Canada announced a new case of the coronavirus on Friday in a patient who had recently returned from Iran, which itself had just confirmed its first few cases of the virus.

Iranian officials on Wednesday announced two coronavirus cases in the country, and then just hours later reported that both patients had died. On Friday, officials there announced two more deaths.

Israel also reported its first case, a passenger who had been brought back to the country from the Diamond Princess, the cruise ship docked off Yokohama, Japan, on which hundreds of people have been infected with the virus. The Health Ministry stressed that “this is not an infection that occurred in Israel.”

The case of the new Canadian patient, the sixth in the western province of British Columbia, could raise fears of cluster cases and an expanding global reach of the virus. Health officials are investigating viral clusters in South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Britain and France.

The source of the virus in Iran remains unknown. A senior health official there said that none of the people who have been diagnosed had travelled to China or been in contact with anyone who had travelled there, according to the state-controlled IRIB news agency.

Authorities in British Columbia said the new patient was a woman in her 30s, who was presumed positive based on local testing and was awaiting final confirmation from national officials.

iPhone maker said it would be cautious in resuming work in China.

With much of China still on lockdown, businesses are struggling to get up and running. Foxconn, the Taiwan company that manufactures Apple’s iPhones and other gadgets, indicated just how difficult that will be.

The company said on Thursday that its revenues would take a hit from the spread of the coronavirus, and that it would be “cautious” in resuming work at its factories in China. Plants outside of the country, in places like Vietnam and Mexico, are at full capacity, the company said.

The warning comes as Chinese leaders try to balance restarting the economy with controlling the spread of the coronavirus. After repeated extensions of the Lunar New Year holiday, many migrant workers remain at home, facing mandatory quarantines and lockdowns. Several businesses and officials have issued warnings that such policies need to be relaxed to avoid a new economic crisis.

Even if factories get all their workers back, other policies are likely to make work difficult. Some local governments require new preventive measures, like requiring workers to wear masks, or housing each worker in a single dorm room. In other cases, cities have invoked mandatory two-week quarantines on all returning workers.

Concerns about production at Foxconn, the world’s largest contract manufacturer of electronics, underscore the broader impact the epidemic could have on global supply chains. A huge portion of the world’s electronics come out of China’s factories.

Beijing steps up war of words over critical coverage.

The Chinese Embassy in Nepal has attacked a Nepalese newspaper for publishing a column criticising Beijing’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak and an illustration of Mao Zedong wearing a face mask.

The embassy said in a statement this week that the Kathmandu Post had “deliberately smeared” the government and people of China, and “viciously attacked” the nation’s political system.

The statement, which singled out the paper’s top editor, was the latest example of the Chinese government’s increasingly muscular brand of diplomacy and its efforts to publicly quash criticism of its policies, even abroad. This week, Beijing also announced it would expel three Wall Street Journal reporters in retaliation for a headline on an opinion piece.

The column in question in the Kathmandu Post is a syndicated opinion piece under the headline “China’s secrecy has made coronavirus crisis much worse.” It was originally published in The Korea Herald and reprinted by the Post on Tuesday. The paper accompanied the column with an illustration of a Chinese bank note digitally altered to depict Mao wearing a surgical face mask.

One of Asia’s poorest and least-developed democracies, Nepal has grown closer to China as it seeks to reduce its dependence on India. Chinese investors have pumped millions of dollars into the country.

©2020 The New York Times Company