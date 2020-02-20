Home > World

Two killed in Sydney-Melbourne train derailment

Two people were killed and a number of others were injured when an Australian interstate train derailed outside Melbourne on Thursday evening, police said.

The train, which was traveling from Sydney, came off the rails near the town of Wallan, about 50 km (30 miles) from Melbourne.

Local media carried photos showing several carriages of the train askew off the tracks, with the locomotive on its side.

“It’s believed the train traveling from Sydney to Melbourne derailed near the Hume Freeway just before 8 p.m.,” police in the state of Victoria said in a tweet.

“Two people have died at the scene and a number of others are injured.”

The Age newspaper in Melbourne, citing the ambulance service, said one person was flown by air ambulance to Melbourne, four people would be taken to hospital in a stable condition, and a number of others would be taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Transport authorities in New South Wales said there were approximately 160 passengers on board the train.

