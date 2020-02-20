Two killed in Sydney-Melbourne train derailment
>> Reuters
Published: 20 Feb 2020 08:18 PM BdST Updated: 20 Feb 2020 08:18 PM BdST
Two people were killed and a number of others were injured when an Australian interstate train derailed outside Melbourne on Thursday evening, police said.
The train, which was traveling from Sydney, came off the rails near the town of Wallan, about 50 km (30 miles) from Melbourne.
Local media carried photos showing several carriages of the train askew off the tracks, with the locomotive on its side.
“It’s believed the train traveling from Sydney to Melbourne derailed near the Hume Freeway just before 8 p.m.,” police in the state of Victoria said in a tweet.
“Two people have died at the scene and a number of others are injured.”
The Age newspaper in Melbourne, citing the ambulance service, said one person was flown by air ambulance to Melbourne, four people would be taken to hospital in a stable condition, and a number of others would be taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Transport authorities in New South Wales said there were approximately 160 passengers on board the train.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Many victims of shooting in Germany had immigrant background: report
- Two killed in Sydney-Melbourne train derailment
- Ahead of Trump's visit, Indian city cleans the swamp
- Coronavirus fears grip South Korea; China reports drop in new infections
- China to cut $71.3bn insurance fees to help firms amid coronavirus outbreak
- Australia extends ban on China arrivals to 4th week on coronavirus worries
- Suspected gunman in Germany expressed right-wing views in letter: Bild
- Gunman suspected of killing nine in Germany found dead in home
- Bloomberg comes under heavy attack at Democratic presidential debate in Nevada
- Trump offered to pardon Assange if he denied Russia helped leak Democrats' emails: lawyer
Most Read
- ACC to question MGH boss Anis over ‘illegal wealth, money laundering’
- BTRC refuses Tk 1 billion from Grameenphone
- Two Iranians die after testing positive for coronavirus
- Nine people killed in shootings near Frankfurt, police giving chase
- Top court orders Grameenphone to pay Tk 10bn to BTRC
- Bangladesh economy stronger than Singapore’s, says Hasina
- Bangladeshi man infected with coronavirus in Singapore is in ‘critical’ condition: Momen
- Indian actor Tapas Pal dies at 61
- Top court fines Southeast University Tk 1m for violating UGC rules
- China to cut $71.3bn insurance fees to help firms amid coronavirus outbreak