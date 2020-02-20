Home > World

Trump offered to pardon Assange if he denied Russia helped leak Democrats' emails: lawyer

  >>  Reuters

Published: 20 Feb 2020 10:18 AM BdST Updated: 20 Feb 2020 10:40 AM BdST

US President Donald Trump offered to pardon WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange if he said that Russia had nothing to do with WikiLeaks’ publication of Democratic Party emails in 2016, a London court heard on Wednesday.

Assange appeared by videolink from prison as lawyers discussed the management of his hearing next week to decide whether he should be extradited to the United States.

At Westminster Magistrates’ Court, Assange’s barrister, Edward Fitzgerald, referred to a witness statement by former Republican US Representative Dana Rohrabacher who visited Assange in 2017, saying he had been sent by the president to offer a pardon.

The pardon would come on the condition that Assange say the Russians were not involved in the email leak that damaged Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign in 2016 against Trump, Rohrabacher’s statement said.

A White House spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, denied the assertion.

“The president barely knows Dana Rohrabacher other than he’s an ex-congressman. He’s never spoken to him on this subject or almost any subject. It is a complete fabrication and a total lie,” she said.

Rohrabacher, likewise, said he never spoke with the president about Assange. In a statement, the former lawmaker denied he had been sent on Trump’s behalf and said he was acting on his own when he offered to ask Trump for a pardon if Assange would say how he got the emails.

He said he relayed Assange’s willingness to cooperate to Trump’s then-chief of staff, John Kelly, but said he heard nothing further from the White House.

US intelligence agencies concluded that Russia interfered in the 2016 election to try to help Trump win, in part by hacking and releasing emails embarrassing to Clinton.

Russia denied meddling and Trump denied any campaign collusion with Moscow. A probe by US Special Counsel Robert Mueller did not establish that members of Trump’s campaign conspired with Russia during the election.

Assange, 48, who spent seven years holed up in Ecuador’s London embassy before he was dragged out last April, is wanted in the United States on 18 counts including conspiring to hack government computers and violating an espionage law. He could spend decades behind bars if convicted.

Almost a decade after his WikiLeaks website enraged Washington by leaking secret US documents, Woolwich Crown Court in London will begin hearings on Monday - with Assange present - to decide whether he should be sent to the United States.

At Wednesday’s hearing, Assange spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth. He appeared relaxed and spent much of the hearing reading notes in his lap. He wore two pairs of glasses: one on top of his head and another he took on and off and twiddled in his hands.

The Australian-born Assange made global headlines in early 2010 when WikiLeaks published a classified US military video showing a 2007 attack by Apache helicopters in Baghdad that killed a dozen people, including two Reuters news staff.

The full extradition hearing will be split in two parts, with the second half delayed until May.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Representational Image: Passengers coming from China wearing masks to prevent a new coronavirus are checked by Saudi Health Ministry employees upon their arrival at King Khalid International Airport, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia January 29, 2020. Reuters

2 Iranians die after coronavirus infection

FILE - Employees work on the production line of the McLaren auto factory in Woking, England on Feb. 9, 2018. Britain moved to cut overall immigration by locking migrants out of sectors like catering, construction, senior care and hospitality. (Andrew Testa/The New York Times)

UK to restrict low-skilled workers

India cracks down on use of VPNs in Kashmir

China threatened retaliation against Czech companies

A handout photo shows Chloe Chang at her grandmother’s apartment in Yichang, China. She and her family are effectively trapped in the building, where a man recently died from the coronavirus. (via The New York Times)

China sidelines its own people

Myanmar set to be placed on global money laundering watchlist

Prepared to talk to Iran 'anytime': Pompeo

People wear face masks while shopping at a local market in Hong Kong on Feb 14, 2020. The New York Times

China sidelines own people in virus fight

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.