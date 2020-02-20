Home > World

Gunman suspected of killing nine in Germany found dead in home

  >>  Reuters

Published: 20 Feb 2020 11:36 AM BdST Updated: 20 Feb 2020 11:36 AM BdST

A gunman suspected of shooting nine people dead at two shisha bars in a southwestern German city has been found dead at his home, police said on Thursday.

Another body was discovered at the home of the man in Hanau, a city east of the financial hub of Frankfurt where the shootings happened.

"There are no indications that other suspects were involved," police said in a statement. "One of the two dead people found is highly likely the perpetrator."

Police raised the death toll to nine after one person succumbed to injuries. Their information suggested the gunman had committed suicide at his home after fleeing in a dark car, but the motive for the attacks is unclear.

Mass-selling Bild newspaper said the man was a German citizen and that ammunition and gun magazines were found in his car. He had a firearms hunting licence, it added.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Police officers secure an area after a shooting in Hanau near Frankfurt, Germany, February 20, 2020. REUTERS

Eight people killed in shootings near Frankfurt

Passengers disembarking from the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked at Yokohama Port are pictured in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan, Feb 19, 2020. Kyodo via REUTERS

Japan lets cruise passengers walk free

Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks during a campaign event at the Bessie Smith Cultural Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee, US Feb 12, 2020. REUTERS/Doug Strickland/File Photo

Bloomberg under heavy attack at Democratic debate

WikiLeaks' founder Julian Assange leaves Westminster Magistrates Court in London, Britain at an earlier appearance on Jan 13, 2020. REUTERS

Trump offered to pardon Assange: lawyer 

A passenger is seen inside a bus as a second group of passengers from the coronavirus-hit Diamond Princess cruise ship disembark in Yokohama Port, south of Tokyo, Japan, Feb 20, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

2 Japan cruise ship passengers die

A member of the media approaches a passenger after he walked out from the cruise ship Diamond Princess at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan February 19, 2020. REUTERS

China reports drop in coronavirus cases

Representational Image: Passengers coming from China wearing masks to prevent a new coronavirus are checked by Saudi Health Ministry employees upon their arrival at King Khalid International Airport, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia January 29, 2020. Reuters

2 Iranians die after coronavirus infection

FILE - Employees work on the production line of the McLaren auto factory in Woking, England on Feb. 9, 2018. Britain moved to cut overall immigration by locking migrants out of sectors like catering, construction, senior care and hospitality. (Andrew Testa/The New York Times)

UK to restrict low-skilled workers

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.