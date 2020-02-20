Australia extends ban on China arrivals to 4th week on coronavirus worries
>> Reuters
Published: 20 Feb 2020 01:35 PM BdST Updated: 20 Feb 2020 01:35 PM BdST
Australia will extend a ban on arrivals from mainland China into a fourth week to contain the risk of exposure to the coronavirus, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday.
"The National Security Committee of Cabinet has today decided that the continuing coronavirus infections in mainland China make it necessary to continue the travel restrictions on foreign nationals entering Australia for a further week to 29 February," Morrison said in a statement.
Australia has 15 cases of the virus but has not had any new cases since the travel ban was first put in place on Feb 1.
Ten of the earlier cases are reported to have recovered. The other five are in a stable condition, Australia's health department said in notice dated Feb 20.
