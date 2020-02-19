UK’s new immigration rules will restrict low-skilled workers
>> Stephen Castle, The New York Times
Published: 19 Feb 2020 11:27 PM BdST Updated: 19 Feb 2020 11:27 PM BdST
To a chorus of complaints from employers, Britain said on Wednesday that it would slam the door on low-skilled workers as it moved to cut overall immigration by locking migrants from Europe and elsewhere out of sectors like catering, construction, senior care and hospitality.
Under new post-Brexit rules starting next January, migrants will have to meet a number of criteria to qualify for a work visa, including specific skills and an ability to speak English.
Applicants will also be required to have a job offer with a minimum salary threshold of 25,600 pounds, about $33,300. (Salary requirements are lower for certain job categories with critical shortages, such as nursing.)
That was lower than the 30,000-pound figure that some employers feared. But it could nonetheless have a chilling effect on recruitment for jobs that Britons seem to want to avoid, and at a time when many economists say the country is effectively at full employment.
Immigration was one of the driving forces behind the 2016 Brexit referendum. And after that vote, immigration from within continental Europe dropped. But with more migrants now coming to Britain from outside the European Union than from within the bloc, the Conservative government has continually failed to make good on its promises to cut net immigration levels.
On Wednesday, the government said that it would prioritise people with skills and that employers would have to wean themselves off a seemingly inexhaustible supply of cheap labour.
“Today is a historic moment for the whole country,” the home secretary, Priti Patel, whose remit includes immigration, said in a statement. “We’re ending free movement, taking back control of our borders and delivering on the people’s priorities by introducing a new UK points-based immigration system, which will bring overall migration numbers down.”
She said the new system would “attract the brightest and the best from around the globe, boosting the economy and our communities, and unleash this country’s full potential.”
The more than 3 million immigrants from the European Union now in Britain will be allowed to stay, while a visa scheme for fruit pickers and other farmworkers will be expanded in time for the 2020 harvest from 2,500 to 10,000 places.
