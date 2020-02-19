Home > World

Trump says working on a very big trade deal with India, but will take time

  >>  Reuters

Published: 19 Feb 2020 01:12 PM BdST Updated: 19 Feb 2020 01:12 PM BdST

President Donald Trump said the United States and India were working on a major trade deal, but he was not sure if it would be completed before the US presidential election in November.

As Trump heads to India on his first official trip on Monday, negotiators have been trying for weeks to put together a limited accord giving the US greater access to India's dairy and poultry markets and lowering tariffs on other products.

But no breakthrough has yet been announced and a planned trip by United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer was cancelled, underlining the difficulties the two sides face in narrowing differences ahead of Trump's visit.

"We can have a trade deal with India, but I’m really saving the big deal for later on," Trump told reporters on Tuesday, outside Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

"We’re doing a very big trade deal with India. We’ll have it. I don’t know if it’ll be done before the election, but we’ll have a very big deal with India," he said, in a transcript of remarks released by the White House.

The United States is India's second largest trade partner after China, with their goods and services trade hitting a record $142.6 billion in 2018.

Last year, the United States had a $23.2 billion goods trade deficit in 2019 with India, its 9th largest trading partner in goods.

Since Trump took office in 2017, long-standing trade differences between the world's biggest democracies have come to the fore, with Trump calling India the tariff king.

The two have warred over everything from tariffs on farm goods to Harley Davidson motorbikes and price caps on medical devices and India's new rules on local data storage.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has tried to build a personal rapport with Trump, is pulling out all the stops for his visit, hosting him next week in Modi's western home state of Gujarat for a reception in a cricket stadium.

"We’re not treated very well by India, but I happen to like Prime Minister Modi a lot. And he told me we’ll have 7 million people between the airport and the event," Trump said, referring to a roadshow ahead of a "Hello Trump" rally in Ahmedabad, the main city in Gujarat where he will begin the trip.

India and the United States have built close political and security ties in recent years, with New Delhi turning to Washington as a top arms supplier, edging out traditional partner Russia.

Modi's cabinet was meeting on Wednesday to give formal clearance for a $2.6-billion deal for two dozen military helicopters from US defence firm Lockheed Martin.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

People wear face masks while shopping at a local market in Hong Kong on Feb 14, 2020. The New York Times

China sidelines own people in virus fight

A computer image created by Nexu Science Communication together with Trinity College in Dublin, shows a model structurally representative of a betacoronavirus which is the type of virus linked to COVID-19, better known as the coronavirus linked to the Wuhan outbreak, shared with Reuters on February 18, 2020. REUTERS

New coronavirus cases in China fall for second day

Coronavirus deaths falls, but WHO urges caution

A member of the media approaches a passenger after he walked out from the cruise ship Diamond Princess at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan Feb 19, 2020. REUTERS

Passengers get off virus-hit ship in Japan

FILE - Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, center, walks with security at a campaign rally in Kabul, Afghanistan on Sept. 10, 2019. Ghani was declared the winner of Afghanistan’s presidential vote after months of delayed results and bitter dispute on Feb. 18, 2020. (Jim Huylebroek/The New York Times)

Ghani named winner of Afghan election

Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks during a campaign event at the Bessie Smith Cultural Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee, US, Feb 12, 2020. REUTERS

Bloomberg qualifies for next debate

A woman wears a protective mask at the Shanghai railway station in Shanghai, China, due to the country's coronavirus outbreak, Feb 17, 2020. REUTERS

Coronavirus infections slow in China

Photo from the scene of the shooting inside Century Mall on Feb 18, 2020. Khaosod English

Gunman kills 1 at Thai shopping mall

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.