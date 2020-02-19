Home > World

Pompeo says prepared to talk to Iran 'anytime', pressure to continue

Published: 19 Feb 2020

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday said authorities in Washington were prepared to talk to Iran “anytime”, but that it needed to “fundamentally” change its behavior and that a campaign of maximum pressure against it would continue.

“We are not rushed, the pressure campaign continues. It’s not just an economic pressure campaign... it’s isolation through diplomacy as well”, Pompeo told reporters in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa before boarding a flight to Saudi Arabia.

