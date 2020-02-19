Home > World

China threatened to harm Czech companies over Taiwan visit: letter

  >>  Reuters

Published: 19 Feb 2020 08:10 PM BdST Updated: 19 Feb 2020 08:10 PM BdST

Beijing threatened to retaliate against Czech companies with operations in China if a senior Czech lawmaker went ahead with a planned visit to Taiwan, according to a diplomatic letter seen by Reuters.

The Jan. 10 letter, which was sent by China’s embassy in Prague to the Czech president’s office, suggested that Czech companies operating in mainland China, such as Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) subsidiary Skoda Auto or lender Home Credit Group, would suffer if Senate speaker Jaroslav Kubera visited the self-ruled island.

Kubera died unexpectedly on Jan. 20, before his trip had been due to take place, but the letter, written in Czech, reveals how explicit Beijing was about the possible consequences if the visit had gone ahead.

“Czech companies whose representatives visit Taiwan with Chairman Kubera will not be welcome in China or with the Chinese people,” the letter said.

“Czech companies who have economic interests in China will have to pay for the visit to Taiwan by Chairman Kubera,” the letter added, noting, “China is the largest foreign market for many Czech companies like Skoda Auto, Home Credit Group, Klaviry Petrof and others”.

The Czech president’s spokesman confirmed the letter had been received but did not comment on its content.

Asked about the letter, China’s foreign ministry said it did not know where the information had come from.

“I want to emphasize that China resolutely opposes a country that has established diplomatic relations with China having official exchanges with Taiwan authorities in any form. This stance has been consistent and clear,” a spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a fax.

The Foreign Ministry in Taiwan, which Beijing considers a breakaway province, criticized China’s warning to Prague.

“China’s business pressure on the Czech Republic proves that ‘one belt one road’ is a predatory policy tool, bringing only counter-effects to the global business order,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou said.

‘SERIOUS BREACH’

As speaker of the Czech Republic’s Senate, Kubera was the country’s second-most senior official after President Milos Zeman.

Zeman and Prime Minister Andrej Babis had expressed concern that Kubera’s plans to visit Taiwan would lead China to retaliate against the Central European country’s business community.

The Senate’s office said Kubera had been aware of the letter and its content after receiving a copy at a regular meeting of top Czech foreign policy officials.

The Chinese letter warns that Kubera’s trip would be seen as a “serious breach” of the so-called one China policy on Taiwan, under which Beijing insists it is the sole representative of China.

Babis’s government, which has the main say on foreign policy, has repeatedly said it adheres to the one China policy.

However, diplomatic ties cooled last year when city authorities in Prague showed support for Tibet and demanded changes to an intercity partnership agreement with Beijing over a reference to China’s policy on Taiwan.

The agreement was eventually canceled, and Prague instead signed a cooperation deal with Taiwan’s Taipei, further infuriating Beijing.

Another dent in bilateral relations came in December 2018 when the Czech cyber-security watchdog warned about the risks of using network technology provided by Chinese telecoms equipment makers Huawei and ZTE .

A Home Credit spokesman said he had not been aware of the letter, while Skoda could not be reached immediately for comment.

Czech senators elected a replacement for Kubera as speaker on Wednesday.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

People wear face masks while shopping at a local market in Hong Kong on Feb 14, 2020. The New York Times

China sidelines own people in virus fight

The cruise ship MS Westerdam at dock in the Cambodian port of Sihanoukville, Cambodia Feb 16, 2020. REUTERS

Last passengers leave ship in Cambodia

Four die in Australia car fire

Princess Margaret Hospital.

HK records second coronavirus death

A computer image created by Nexu Science Communication together with Trinity College in Dublin, shows a model structurally representative of a betacoronavirus which is the type of virus linked to COVID-19, better known as the coronavirus linked to the Wuhan outbreak, shared with Reuters on February 18, 2020. REUTERS

New coronavirus cases in China fall for second day

US President Donald Trump talks to reporters prior to boarding Air Force One as he departs Washington for campaign travel to California from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, US, Feb 18, 2020. REUTERS

US, India working on a major trade deal

Coronavirus deaths falls, but WHO urges caution

A member of the media approaches a passenger after he walked out from the cruise ship Diamond Princess at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan Feb 19, 2020. REUTERS

Passengers get off virus-hit ship in Japan

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.