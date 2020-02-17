Additional 99 virus infections confirmed on cruise ship in Japan
Published: 17 Feb 2020 04:21 PM BdST Updated: 17 Feb 2020 04:21 PM BdST
An additional 99 people on a quarantined cruise ship off Yokohama have been confirmed to have been infected with the coronavirus, Japanese media reported on Monday.
The widening impact of the outbreak, which began in China in December and has killed over 1,700 people, is threatening large public events and damaging output and tourism in Japan.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Thailand reports new coronavirus case, to increase entry screening
- Australia to evacuate more than 200 citizens from cruise ship quarantined at Japan port
- South Wales residents rescued from Storm Dennis flood water
- Syrian forces seize most of Aleppo province, on eve of Turkey-Russia talks
- Scramble to track Cambodia cruise ship passengers after coronavirus case reported
- Former Justice Dept lawyers press for Barr to step down
- American woman who left cruise ship tests positive for coronavirus
- Fast-food companies in China step up ‘contactless’ pickup, delivery as coronavirus rages
- Coronavirus cases rise again in China's Hubei province
- Britain battered as ‘weather bomb’ brings landslides and travel chaos
Most Read
- Chinese woman is fourth person admitted to Rangpur Corona Unit
- Bangladesh MP Shahid dismisses reports on his links to Kuwait human trafficking
- Coronavirus cases rise again in China's Hubei province
- Human trafficking allegations against Bangladeshi MP is 'fake news': Momen
- Rezaul gets AL ticket to run for Chattogram mayor, Mohiuddin for Dhaka-10 MP
- Bangladeshi returnee from Singapore hospitalised without illness amid coronavirus scare
- EC sets Mar 29 for Chattogram city polls
- No more dead ends: Israeli app helps navigate graveyards
- US doctor’s suicide note has parents asking: Was my child really vaccinated?
- Americans disembark from virus-hit cruise; China says new cases slow