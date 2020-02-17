Home > World

Additional 99 virus infections confirmed on cruise ship in Japan

   

Published: 17 Feb 2020 04:21 PM BdST Updated: 17 Feb 2020 04:21 PM BdST

An additional 99 people on a quarantined cruise ship off Yokohama have been confirmed to have been infected with the coronavirus, Japanese media reported on Monday.

The widening impact of the outbreak, which began in China in December and has killed over 1,700 people, is threatening large public events and damaging output and tourism in Japan.

