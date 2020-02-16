Twelve detained in Germany over suspected far-right plot
>> Reuters
Published: 16 Feb 2020 10:37 PM BdST Updated: 16 Feb 2020 10:37 PM BdST
German federal prosecutors won a court order to detain 12 men arrested on suspicion of involvement in a far-right plot to overthrow the political order by means of targeted attacks.
The men were arrested on Friday,four on suspicion of forming a right-wing terrorist organization last September and the rest of offering them financial support.
They were planning to stage attacks on politicians, asylum seekers and Muslims, and a federal court judge ordered them detained pending further investigations on Saturday, prosecutors said.
Popular support for far-right groups is growing in Germany, notably in the country’s former Communist east, as part of a polarization at both ends of the political spectrum that is undermining the mainstream establishment that been in government since World War Two.
The men, aged between 20 and 50, named their group ‘Der harte Kern’ (The Hard Core), the Welt am Sonntag newspaper reported on Sunday, saying they had been arrested in six different states.
The suspects, some with blankets draped over their heads, were escorted by police wearing balaclavas and body armor into the Federal Court in Karlsruhe for Saturday’s hearing, Reuters TV footage showed.
Citing investigators, Welt am Sonntag said the men had got to know each other via WhatsApp, a messaging service owned by Facebook, and met up subsequently. The group was put under surveillance in late summer 2019.
In the raids, investigators found stores of materials that could be used to produce home-made bombs, the newspaper wrote.
No further comment was immediately available from federal prosecutors.
German law allows for individuals suspected of being on the verge of committing serious offences to be detained for up to six months, extendable to 12 months in extreme cases, according to legal experts.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Virus spreads on ship in Japan, American passengers set to disembark
- Nepal evacuates 175 citizens
- Taiwan's health ministry confirms first coronavirus death on island, cases at 20
- Coronavirus curbs start to work; 70 more cases on cruise ship: China
- 800,000 Syrians have fled in three months
- The end of Australia as we know it
- US bars Sri Lankan army chief accused of war crimes
- Yemen's air strikes 'kill 31 civilians' after Saudi jet crash
- Blasts hit US coalition base in Baghdad, damage unknown
- China’s leader, under fire, says he led coronavirus fight early on
Most Read
- Rezaul gets AL ticket to run for Chattogram mayor, Mohiuddin for Dhaka-10 MP
- Singapore confirms fifth Bangladeshi coronavirus patient from Bombardier construction site
- New Chinese coronavirus cases show slight fall; Chinese tourist dies in France
- China’s leader, under fire, says he led coronavirus fight early on
- Chinese woman is fourth person admitted to Rangpur Corona Unit
- Former Awami League MP Rahmat Ali dies at 75
- North Korea's Kim makes first public appearance in 22 days amid virus outbreak
- Over 6,000 bodies found in Burundi's mass graves
- Bangladesh sending Wuhan evacuees home after coronavirus clearance
- Quader says Fakhrul called him to convey request for Khaleda’s release to Hasina