Home > World

Over 6,000 bodies found in Burundi's mass graves

  >>  Reuters

Published: 16 Feb 2020 02:04 AM BdST Updated: 16 Feb 2020 02:04 AM BdST

Burundi’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission has found more than 6,000 bodies in six mass graves in Karusi Province, the largest finding since the government launched a nationwide excavation in January.

The commission chairman Pierre Claver Ndayicariye told journalists on Friday that the remains of 6,032 victims as well as thousands of bullets were recovered. Clothes, glasses and rosaries were used to identify some of the victims.

The tiny East African nation is struggling to come to terms with a violent past, characterised by suffered colonial occupation, civil war and decades of intermittent massacres.

Referring to a massacre which is believed to have targeted people from the Hutu ethnic group, Ndayicariye said families of the victims were able to "break the silence" that was imposed 48 years ago.

Burundi’s population is divided between the Tutsi and Hutu ethnic groups. The civil war - which killed 300,000 people before it ended in 2005 - had ethnic overtones.

The government-run commission was set up in 2014 to investigate atrocities from 1885, when foreigners arrived in Burundi, until 2008, when a stalled peace deal to end the civil war was fully implemented.

So far it has mapped over 4,000 mass graves across the country and identified more than 142,000 victims of violence.

Its mandate does not cover most of the rule of the current president, Pierre Nkurunziza, who took office in 2005.

The United Nations has warned that human rights abuses might increase again ahead of May 2020 elections. Since 2015, when Nkurunziza ran for a third, disputed term in office, hundreds of Burundians have been killed in clashes with security forces.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

China struggles to slow coronavirus speed

Passengers cheer and clink wine glasses as MS Westerdam cruise ship docks at port in Sihanoukville, Cambodia February 13, 2020, in this still image obtained from social media video. ANGELA JONES/via REUTERS

‘Best cruise ever’ despite coronavirus

A police officer looks at burnt debris at an orphanage after it was partially destroyed in a fire, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 14, 2020. REUTERS

Haiti orphanage fire kills 15 children

FILE PHOTO: Members of a Taliban delegation leaving after peace talks with Afghan senior politicians in Moscow, Russia May 30, 2019. REUTERS

US, Taliban reach violence reduction pact

FILE PHOTO: Passengers onboard MS Westerdam, a cruise ship that spent two weeks at sea after being turned away by five countries over fears that someone aboard might have the coronavirus, are seen in Sihanoukville, Cambodia February 14, 2020. REUTERS

Trump thanks Cambodia over castaway ship

Hospital personnel wearing protective medical gowns speak to a woman at No. 5 Hospital in Wuhan, China on Jan 24, 2020.

Beijing tightens quarantine rules

FILE PHOTO: Attorney Michael Avenatti exits the United States Courthouse in the Manhattan borough of New York City, US, October 8, 2019. REUTERS

Celebrity lawyer Avenatti found guilty of extortion

US blacklists Sri Lankan army commander

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.