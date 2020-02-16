Blasts hit US coalition base in Baghdad, damage unknown
>> Reuters
Published: 16 Feb 2020 12:31 PM BdST Updated: 16 Feb 2020 12:31 PM BdST
Several blasts hit a US-led coalition military base in Baghdad early on Sunday from an apparent rocket attack, a US military official said.
The official did not immediately say if the attack caused any casualties or significant damage.
Rocket attacks which Washington blames on Iran-backed militias have regularly hit near and occasionally on the US embassy which is next to the base.
