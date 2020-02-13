Home > World

Vietnam quarantines rural community of 10,000 over coronavirus fears: officials

  >>  Reuters

Published: 13 Feb 2020 09:34 PM BdST Updated: 13 Feb 2020 09:43 PM BdST

Vietnam has quarantined a community of 10,000 people near the capital, Hanoi, for 20 days over fears that the coronavirus could spread there, two local officials told Reuters on Thursday.

The rural commune of Son Loi, in the northern Vietnamese province of Vinh Phuc, 44 km (27 miles) from Hanoi, is home to 11 of the 16 coronavirus cases in the Southeast Asian country, including a three-month-old baby.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

A man wearing a mask is seen on a bus, in downtown Shanghai, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of a new coronavirus. REUTERS

Hubei coronavirus death toll leaps

A protester wearing a mask, attends a demonstration against the Australian government's inaction over climate change despite the bushfires crisis, outside the Australian Embassy in London, Britain, Jan 10, 2020. REUTERS

Australia extends virus ban

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives at Downing Street in London, Britain Feb 13, 2020. REUTERS

UK PM Johnson reshapes government

People queue for face masks in the North Point area of Hong Kong on Tuesday, Feb 11, 2020. The New York Times

How many Coronavirus cases in China?

Jiang Chaoliang, secretary of the Hubei Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China, inspects a hastily built hospital in Wuhan on Feb 2. © Reuters

Hubei communist party chief sacked

Pope Francis kisses a child during the weekly general audience at the Vatican, Feb 12, 2020. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Pope Francis rejects proposal on married priests

People wear face masks at the Central MTR station in Hong Kong on Tuesday, Feb 11, 2020. The New York Times

WHO names Coronavirus COVID-19

FILE -- Commuters in Cairo's subway on Feb. 27, 2018. Egypt’s population hits 100 million but with little habitable land, deepening poverty and dwindling supplies of water, the future looks bleak and there is no sign of a slowdown. (Laura Boushnak/The New York Times)

Egypt’s population hits 100m, mutes celebration

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.