Vietnam quarantines rural community of 10,000 over coronavirus fears: officials
Published: 13 Feb 2020 09:34 PM BdST Updated: 13 Feb 2020 09:43 PM BdST
Vietnam has quarantined a community of 10,000 people near the capital, Hanoi, for 20 days over fears that the coronavirus could spread there, two local officials told Reuters on Thursday.
The rural commune of Son Loi, in the northern Vietnamese province of Vinh Phuc, 44 km (27 miles) from Hanoi, is home to 11 of the 16 coronavirus cases in the Southeast Asian country, including a three-month-old baby.
