What we know about the mass shooter in Thailand

What is known about the attacker:

The shooter has been identified by authorities as 32-year-old soldier Jakrapanth Thomma.

He worked at an army base about 250 km from Bangkok.

Jakrapanth was a sharp shooter and took many special courses on attacking, including planning ambushes, army sources said.

He was involved in a dispute over a house sale with a relative of his commanding officer, according to the Thai prime minister and police.

Hours before the attack began on Saturday, he had posted on Facebook denouncing greedy people who took advantage of others. "Do they think they can spend the money in hell?"

After the attack began, he posted: "Death is inevitable for everyone" and said his fingers were cramping. Facebook then cut off his account.