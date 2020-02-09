Home > World

Two US service members killed, six wounded in insider attack in Afghanistan

  >>  Reuters

Published: 09 Feb 2020 05:55 PM BdST Updated: 09 Feb 2020 05:55 PM BdST

Two US service members were killed and six wounded when an individual in an Afghan uniform opened fire on them with a machine gun in eastern Afghanistan, the US military and two senior Afghan officials said on Sunday.

The shootout on Saturday between Afghan and American soldiers resulted in deaths on both sides but casualty details on the Afghan side were not shared.

The firefight broke after a combined US and Afghan force completed a “key-leader engagement” at the administrative headquarters of Nangarhar province’s Shirzad district, a spokesman for US forces in Afghanistan said.

“Current reports indicate an individual in an Afghan uniform opened fire on the combined U.S. and Afghan force with a machine gun,” Colonel Sonny Leggett said the statement.

“We are still collecting information and the cause or motive behind the attack is unknown at this time,” he added.

The Taliban has not claimed responsibility for the attack and senior officials were investigating if it was an insider attack often known as “green-on-blue” attacks that have been a regular feature of the conflict in Afghanistan.

“The attacker who opened fire was also killed during the clash,” said Sohrab Qaderi, a provincial council member in Nangarhar.

Qaderi said the Islamist fighter had infiltrated himself among dozens of members of the Afghan security forces involved in the joint-operation, but did not say which group the militant belonged to.

There have been fewer of these incidents in recent years as the Americans have taken more of a supporting role, with Afghan forces leading the fight.

Though, last year the top American and NATO commander in Afghanistan, General Austin Miller, survived a shooting by a Taliban infiltrator in an Afghan military uniform. A top Afghan general walking next to him was killed.

The latest shooting comes at a delicate time, with American and Taliban negotiators pushing for a peace deal.

Nangarhar, which shares a long and porous border with neighboring Pakistan, had long served as stronghold for Islamic State in Afghanistan, though the Taliban also controls parts of the province.

About 14,000 US troops are stationed in Afghanistan as part of the US-led NATO mission to train, assist and advise Afghan forces and to carry out counter-terrorism operations.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Some people ride the MTR train in Hong Kong wearing masks on Tuesday, Feb 4, 2020. The death toll and the number of coronavirus infections continued to soar in China, according to official data released early Friday. The New York Times

Death of American in China fuels concern

26 dead in Thai shooting

Passengers from China disembark from a plane at RAF Brize Norton near Oxford, Britain, Feb 9, 2020. REUTERS

Spain confirms second case of coronavirus

Clean workers move the snow past closed stores at a shopping area, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Beijing, China Feb 7, 2020. REUTERS

Coronavirus deaths surpass toll from SARS

Drivers line up at a Petróleos de Venezuela gas station in Carupano, Venezuela on Jun 12, 2019. The company, once a dominant presence in the country’s oil fields, is unravelling. The New York Times

Venezuela’s leader gives up control over oil

US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) addresses her weekly news conference with Capitol Hill reporters at the US Capitol in Washington, US, Feb 6, 2020. REUTERS

Pelosi clashes with Facebook, Twitter over Trump video

Hindu devotee wears a mask as she rests at a shrine in Batu Caves during Thaipusam, following the outbreak of a new coronavirus in China, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Feb 7, 2020. REUTERS

Malaysia expands China traveller ban

Thai security forces evacuate students stranded inside the Terminal 21 shopping mall following a gun battle to try to stop a soldier on a rampage after a mass shooting, Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand Feb 9, 2020. REUTERS

Thai rogue soldier killed at shopping mall

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.