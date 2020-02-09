Storm Ciara batters Britain, hitting flights, trains and soccer
>> Reuters
Published: 09 Feb 2020 10:12 PM BdST Updated: 09 Feb 2020 10:12 PM BdST
Storm Ciara lashed Britain with heavy rain and winds of more than 90 miles an hour (145 km/hour) on Sunday, forcing the cancellations of flights, train services and sports matches.
More than 200 flood warnings were issued across the country by authorities, including one severe warning in Yorkshire, northern England, where water was predicted to overflow flood defenses and potentially threaten lives.
The national meteorological service said it had recorded a maximum wind speed of 93 miles an hour at Aberdaron in Wales, on a day of storm disruption that stretched into northern continental Europe.
The weather caused major disruption to transport across Britain, with some domestic and international flights from airports including Heathrow and Gatwick canceled.
Network Rail, which manages the country’s railways, said there was disruption across its network, with fallen power lines, trees and even trampolines blocking tracks, and warned people not to travel unless they had to.
All shipping movements in and out of the Port of Dover on the south coast were suspended and the Humber Bridge in northern England was closed to all traffic for only the second time since it opened in 1981.
Sporting events were also hit in Britain.
Manchester City said its Premier League soccer match against West Ham had been postponed due to “extreme and escalating weather conditions”, while Scotland’s Women’s Six Nations rugby match against England was among the other matches canceled.
London’s eight royal parks, home to more than 170,000 trees, were closed and even the changing of the guard at Buckingham Palace, a major tourist draw, was also canceled due to the weather.
In the Netherlands the same storm, Ciara, led to around 120 flights to and from Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport, one of Europe’s largest, to be axed or delayed as it blew in off the Atlantic. All professional Dutch soccer matches were canceled.
Storm Sabine, meanwhile, forced the cancellation of about 100 flights to and from Frankfurt airport.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Taiwan scrambles jets as Chinese air force flies round island
- China's coronavirus deaths surpass SARS as country plans halting return to work
- Two US service members killed, six wounded in insider attack in Afghanistan
- Indian Kashmir hit by general strike called by separatists
- What we know about the mass shooter in Thailand
- Spain confirms its second coronavirus case
- To survive, Venezuela’s leader gives up decades of control over oil
- Pelosi clashes with Facebook and Twitter over video posted by Trump
- Death of American fuels concern over China’s approach to coronavirus
- Malaysia expands China traveller ban as coronavirus spreads
Most Read
- Soldier kills 20 in shooting rampage in Thailand's northeast
- New report on 138 coronavirus cases reveals disturbing details
- Govt plans to float shares of 4 state-owned banks by September: finance minister
- U19 WC final: Avishek, Shoriful help Bangladesh restrict India to 177
- Bangladesh scraps plans to evacuate 171 nationals from locked-down Chinese cities
- China returnee admitted to Rangpur hospital over coronavirus suspicion
- Taliban militant flees prison, claiming deal with Pakistani security forces
- Thai soldier's killing spree left 26 dead, 57 wounded: PM
- BNP sets freedom for Khaleda through protests as ‘only job’
- Bangladesh to screen all inbound travellers amid coronavirus scare