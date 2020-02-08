Home > World

US citizen died from coronavirus in China's Wuhan

Published: 08 Feb 2020 11:39 AM BdST Updated: 08 Feb 2020 11:39 AM BdST

A US citizen suffering from the new coronavirus has died in the Chinese city of Wuhan, in what appeared to be the first death of an American from the outbreak, the New York Times reported on Saturday, citing a spokesman for the US embassy in Beijing.

The embassy did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reuters

