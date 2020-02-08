Home > World

India's New Delhi heads to vote amid protests against citizenship law

  >>  Reuters

Published: 08 Feb 2020 01:27 PM BdST Updated: 08 Feb 2020 01:27 PM BdST

Voters in New Delhi began voting on Saturday in a state election seen as a test of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity following months of deadly anti-government protests over a new citizenship law.

The election comes as India's economic growth is at its slowest in six years, and amid strong opposition to the law which makes it easier for non-Muslim persecuted minorities from three neighbouring countries to become Indian citizens.

The law has stoked suspicion that Modi wants to turn secular India into a Hindu nation, something he rejects.

A poor showing in the capital this weekend could be another blow to Modi's Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after it lost control of Maharashtra state, whose capital is Mumbai, late last year.

Modi appealed to voters to exercise their franchise. "Urging the people of Delhi, especially my young friends, to vote in record numbers," he wrote on Twitter.

Polling is underway for 70 seats and the results will be announced on Feb 11.

The contest to win New Delhi is between the BJP and incumbent Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's regional Aam Aadmi party (AAP).

AAP has highlighted its work over the last five years to fix state schools and healthcare in the city of more than 16 million people. The BJP, however, has focused on the work of Modi’s federal government since its re-election last May, in particular changes that have appealed to the party's Hindu base such as reforms in the disputed Kashmir region and a court ruling, backed by the government, clearing the way for the construction of a Hindu temple on a long-disputed site in northern India.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Clean workers move the snow past closed stores at a shopping area, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Beijing, China February 7, 2020. REUTERS

China virus toll passes 700

A makeshift memorial for Li Wenliang, a doctor who issued an early warning about the coronavirus outbreak before it was officially recognized, is seen after Li died of the virus, at an entrance to the Central Hospital of Wuhan in Hubei province, China February 7, 2020. REUTERS

New martyr puts a face on coronavirus crisis

A vigil in Hong Kong Friday night, Feb. 7, 2020, for Dr. Li Wenliang who died in Wuhan, China, earlier Friday. Li, who tried to sound a warning that a troubling cluster of viral infections in a Chinese province could grow out of control — and was then summoned by Chinese authorities over his candor - died Friday after contracting the very illness he had warned about. Li joined the more than 600 other Chinese who have died in an outbreak that has now spread across the globe. (Lam Yik Fei/The New York Times)

Outcry over death of doctor in China

Li Wenliang wears a respirator mask, following the coronavirus outbreak, in Wuhan, China, Feb 3, 2020. REUTERS

Death of whistleblower doctor sparks anger

Palestinian, US in violence blame game

Passenger plane makes emergency landing

US soldiers are seen at the site where an Iranian missile hit at Ain al-Asad air base in Anbar province, Iraq Jan 13, 2020. REUTERS/John Davison

Iran to disclose new info on US base attack

Shamima loses 1st stage of UK citizenship appeal

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.