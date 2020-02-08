India's New Delhi heads to vote amid protests against citizenship law
>> Reuters
Published: 08 Feb 2020 01:27 PM BdST Updated: 08 Feb 2020 01:27 PM BdST
Voters in New Delhi began voting on Saturday in a state election seen as a test of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity following months of deadly anti-government protests over a new citizenship law.
The election comes as India's economic growth is at its slowest in six years, and amid strong opposition to the law which makes it easier for non-Muslim persecuted minorities from three neighbouring countries to become Indian citizens.
The law has stoked suspicion that Modi wants to turn secular India into a Hindu nation, something he rejects.
A poor showing in the capital this weekend could be another blow to Modi's Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after it lost control of Maharashtra state, whose capital is Mumbai, late last year.
Modi appealed to voters to exercise their franchise. "Urging the people of Delhi, especially my young friends, to vote in record numbers," he wrote on Twitter.
Polling is underway for 70 seats and the results will be announced on Feb 11.
The contest to win New Delhi is between the BJP and incumbent Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's regional Aam Aadmi party (AAP).
AAP has highlighted its work over the last five years to fix state schools and healthcare in the city of more than 16 million people. The BJP, however, has focused on the work of Modi’s federal government since its re-election last May, in particular changes that have appealed to the party's Hindu base such as reforms in the disputed Kashmir region and a court ruling, backed by the government, clearing the way for the construction of a Hindu temple on a long-disputed site in northern India.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Sanders and Buttigieg face barrage of attacks at Democratic presidential debate
- US citizen died from coronavirus in China's Wuhan
- Japanese man hospitalised with pneumonia in Wuhan dies, coronavirus suspected
- Two days after his acquittal, Trump ousts two star impeachment witnesses
- A new martyr puts a face on China’s deepening coronavirus crisis
- Death toll from new coronavirus set to surpass SARS, as China's fatalities above 700
- Widespread outcry in China over death of coronavirus doctor
- Palestinian-US leaders blame each other for violence
- Passenger plane makes emergency landing to avoid coming under Syrian fire: Russia
- Iran Guards to disclose new information about US base attack: ISNA
Most Read
- Scientists question work suggesting pangolin coronavirus link
- 11 China returnees test negative for coronavirus, says IEDCR
- Bangladeshi students in Yichang appeal for evacuation amid coronavirus lockdown
- Govt ‘paying the price’ for selling savings certificates with high interest rates
- IS bride Shamima Begum loses first stage of appeal over citizenship
- Death of doctor who sounded coronavirus alarm sparks anger at government
- Members of One Taka Meal share their story with Radwan Mujib Siddiq
- S Korea mass wedding attracts thousands despite virus fears
- ‘Wartime conditions’: China plans tougher steps in locked-down Wuhan
- Iran Guards to disclose new information about US base attack: ISNA