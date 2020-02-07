S Korea mass wedding attracts thousands despite virus fears
>> Reuters
Published: 07 Feb 2020 02:55 PM BdST Updated: 07 Feb 2020 02:55 PM BdST
South Korean groom Lee Kwon-seok was excited to join thousands of other couples in the latest mass wedding performed by South Korea's Unification Church on Friday, but he and his bride weren't taking any chances amid the coronavirus outbreak.
They brought their own surgical masks to wear - his black to match his suit, and hers white to match her dress.
"I'm very happy to attend this deeply blessed joint wedding," said Lee, 35. "Since coronavirus is going around these days, I wore a mask to be careful."
A couple wearing masks for protection from the new coronavirus, attends a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at Cheongshim Peace World Centre in Gapyeong, South Korea, Feb 7, 2020. REUTERS
The mass weddings are a well-known feature of the South Korea-based church, but the spread of the new coronavirus, first reported in China, has cast a pall over many public events.
Couples, some with masks for protection from the new coronavirus, attend a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at Cheongshim Peace World Centre in Gapyeong, South Korea, Feb 7, 2020. REUTERS
In the end, only a few couples wore masks at the wedding ceremony, which was overseen by Hak Ja Han Moon, wife of the founder of the Unification Church, and known to believers as "True Mother."
"I didn't put on a mask because I want to be beautiful for my husband," said a 23-year-old bride from Benin, Nguessan Myeonguet Walehet. "I want just meet the True Mother, because it's most important for me."
A couple wearing masks for protection from the new coronavirus, attends a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at Cheongshim Peace World Centre in Gapyeong, South Korea, Feb 7, 2020. REUTERS
The Unification Church was founded in 1954 by the late Moon, who declared he and his wife were messiahs. From 1961 until his death in 2012, he oversaw mass weddings at which thousands were matched with spouses they sometimes had just met and who, in some cases, did not even speak the same language.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- India uses draconian law to keep Kashmir's political leaders locked away
- S Korea mass wedding attracts thousands despite virus fears
- Africa, intertwined with China, fears coronavirus outbreak
- ‘I keep hearing painful coughs’: Life on quarantined cruise ship
- China anti-corruption body to probe 'issues' related to Li Wenliang
- China's Xi tells Trump Beijing will defeat coronavirus as doctor's death sparks outcry
- White House confirms killing of terrorist leader in Yemen
- Another 41 on cruise liner off Japan test positive for coronavirus
- ‘Wartime conditions’: China plans tougher steps in locked-down Wuhan
- Trump celebrates impeachment acquittal, lashes out at political foes
Most Read
- Joy century fires Bangladesh to their first U19 World Cup final with win over New Zealand
- WHO probes Singapore meet linked to spread of coronavirus
- Why the new coronavirus (mostly) spares children
- Chinese doctor, silenced after warning of outbreak, dies from coronavirus
- Body of 6-year-old girl retrieved from Dhaka canal
- ‘Wartime conditions’: China plans tougher steps in locked-down Wuhan
- Members of One Taka Meal share their story with Radwan Mujib Siddiq
- Chinese city accused of stealing virus masks from hard-hit neighbour
- Sheikh Hasina meets Pope Francis in Vatican City
- Trump exults over acquittal at White House, prayer breakfast