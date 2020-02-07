Home > World

S Korea mass wedding attracts thousands despite virus fears

  >>  Reuters

Published: 07 Feb 2020 02:55 PM BdST Updated: 07 Feb 2020 02:55 PM BdST

Previous Next
South Korean groom Lee Kwon-seok was excited to join thousands of other couples in the latest mass wedding performed by South Korea's Unification Church on Friday, but he and his bride weren't taking any chances amid the coronavirus outbreak.

They brought their own surgical masks to wear - his black to match his suit, and hers white to match her dress.

"I'm very happy to attend this deeply blessed joint wedding," said Lee, 35. "Since coronavirus is going around these days, I wore a mask to be careful."

A couple wearing masks for protection from the new coronavirus, attends a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at Cheongshim Peace World Centre in Gapyeong, South Korea, Feb 7, 2020. REUTERS

A couple wearing masks for protection from the new coronavirus, attends a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at Cheongshim Peace World Centre in Gapyeong, South Korea, Feb 7, 2020. REUTERS

About 30,000 people from around the world gathered at the Cheong Shim Peace World Centre in Gapyeong, northeast of Seoul, according to the church. Among them were 6,000 new couples getting married, while the others were renewing vows or watching.

The mass weddings are a well-known feature of the South Korea-based church, but the spread of the new coronavirus, first reported in China, has cast a pall over many public events.

Couples, some with masks for protection from the new coronavirus, attend a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at Cheongshim Peace World Centre in Gapyeong, South Korea, Feb 7, 2020. REUTERS

Couples, some with masks for protection from the new coronavirus, attend a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at Cheongshim Peace World Centre in Gapyeong, South Korea, Feb 7, 2020. REUTERS

Church staff prepared hand sanitizer, handed out surgical masks and checked couples' temperature.

In the end, only a few couples wore masks at the wedding ceremony, which was overseen by Hak Ja Han Moon, wife of the founder of the Unification Church, and known to believers as "True Mother."

"I didn't put on a mask because I want to be beautiful for my husband," said a 23-year-old bride from Benin, Nguessan Myeonguet Walehet. "I want just meet the True Mother, because it's most important for me."

A couple wearing masks for protection from the new coronavirus, attends a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at Cheongshim Peace World Centre in Gapyeong, South Korea, Feb 7, 2020. REUTERS

A couple wearing masks for protection from the new coronavirus, attends a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at Cheongshim Peace World Centre in Gapyeong, South Korea, Feb 7, 2020. REUTERS

The church said the wedding was successful. The event had special significance as it also marked the 100th anniversary of founder Sun Myung Moon's birth.

The Unification Church was founded in 1954 by the late Moon, who declared he and his wife were messiahs. From 1961 until his death in 2012, he oversaw mass weddings at which thousands were matched with spouses they sometimes had just met and who, in some cases, did not even speak the same language.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and Kashmir’s Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. Reuters

India extends detention of Kashmir leaders

A couple wearing masks for protection from the new coronavirus, attends a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at Cheongshim Peace World Centre in Gapyeong, South Korea, Feb 7, 2020. REUTERS

S Korea mass wedding attracts thousands

A medical worker and police stand at a checkpoint as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus in Susong County, Anhui province, China, Feb 6, 2020. REUTERS

China to probe whistleblower doctor's death

Chinese and Ugandan workers at the Isimba Hydro Power Project near Wampologama, Uganda on Dec 13, 2018. The New York Times

Africa fears coronavirus outbreak

Medical workers in protective suits attend to patients at the Wuhan International Conference and Exhibition Centre, which has been converted into a makeshift hospital to receive patients with mild symptoms caused by the novel coronavirus in Hubei province, China. REUTERS

China plans tougher steps in locked-down Wuhan

The cruise ship Diamond Princess, where 10 more people were tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, is seen next to a barbed wire fence at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan Feb 7, 2020. REUTERS

Life on quarantined cruise ship

Chinese President Xi jinping speaks during a meeting with Tedros Adhanom, director general of the World Health Organisation, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Jan 28, 2020. REUTERS

Beijing will defeat coronavirus: Xi

Qassim al-Raymi in an undated image. A senior member of al Qaeda's Yemen wing who the Yemeni government said it killed has emerged on an internet forum, threatening to carry out attacks in the United States. REUTERS

US confirms killing of al-Qaida leader in Yemen

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.