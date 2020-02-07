Doctor who tried to warn of outbreak near death from coronavirus
A doctor censured by police in the city of Wuhan for having warned Dec 30 about what would become the coronavirus outbreak was clinging to life Friday after having become infected, the hospital treating him reported.
The Wuhan City Central Hospital said in a post at about 12:45am Friday on its official account on the Chinese social media site Weibo that it was still trying to save the doctor, Li Wenliang, and that he was in critical condition.
Speculation swirled broadly about Li, 34. Other Chinese news reports said, without clear sourcing, that the doctor was already dead. The World Health Organization issued a message of condolence on Twitter without specifying the source of its information.
While Li’s fate remained unclear, an outpouring of messages on the Chinese internet lionised him as a hero for having stood up against officials who tried to downplay the spreading epidemic that has engulfed Wuhan, spilled across China and ignited an international health crisis.
Jiemian, a Chinese news website, was among those that reported Li’s death, citing the doctor’s classmates. After falling ill from an infection of the coronavirus, he had made a turn for the better but then relapsed, the report said. Global Times, another Chinese news service, also reported Li’s death.
Some of the reports of his death were taken down.
Li’s fate is a singularly delicate issue for the Chinese government, which has tried to fight back against the coronavirus while also stifling criticism of officials widely accused of having delayed and mismanaged the government response to the initial outbreak in Wuhan.
Li was questioned by hospital officials and police in early January after he warned a circle of medical school classmates Dec 30 about a viral outbreak that he said appeared similar to SARS. Police compelled him to sign a statement denouncing his warning as an unfounded and illegal rumour.
Soon, however, Li’s warning was vindicated as growing numbers of residents in Wuhan fell ill with fever and pneumonia symptoms after infection with the virus. Li himself fell ill with pneumonia and early this month was confirmed to be among the thousands of Wuhan residents who have contracted the new coronavirus.
