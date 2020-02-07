China anti-corruption body to probe 'issues' related to Li Wenliang
>> Reuters
Published: 07 Feb 2020 12:20 PM BdST Updated: 07 Feb 2020 12:20 PM BdST
China's Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, its top anti-corruption body, said on Friday it would send investigators to Wuhan to probe "issues raised by the people in connection with Dr Li Wenliang."
Li, an ophthalmologist at a hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, died on Friday after saying he had contracted the virus, sparking a wave of public mourning. He had earlier revealed he was one of eight people reprimanded by Wuhan police last month for "spreading rumours" about the virus.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- China's Xi tells Trump Beijing will defeat coronavirus as doctor's death sparks outcry
- White House confirms killing of terrorist leader in Yemen
- Another 41 on cruise liner off Japan test positive for coronavirus
- ‘Wartime conditions’: China plans tougher steps in locked-down Wuhan
- Trump celebrates impeachment acquittal, lashes out at political foes
- Doctor who tried to warn of outbreak near death from coronavirus
- Israeli-Palestinian violence rises after Trump peace plan
- China to halve tariffs on some US imports as virus risks grow
- Losing track of time in the epicentre of China’s coronavirus outbreak
- WHO probes Singapore meet linked to spread of coronavirus
Most Read
- Joy century fires Bangladesh to their first U19 World Cup final with win over New Zealand
- WHO probes Singapore meet linked to spread of coronavirus
- Body of 6-year-old girl retrieved from Dhaka canal
- Why the new coronavirus (mostly) spares children
- Chinese doctor, silenced after warning of outbreak, dies from coronavirus
- Myth busters: WHO issues advice for public on novel coronavirus
- Chinese city accused of stealing virus masks from hard-hit neighbour
- $675 million needed to fight new coronavirus outbreak: WHO
- Members of One Taka Meal share their story with Radwan Mujib Siddiq
- Three sentenced to death over killing of AL leader in Lakshmipur