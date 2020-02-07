Home > World

China anti-corruption body to probe 'issues' related to Li Wenliang

  >>  Reuters

Published: 07 Feb 2020 12:20 PM BdST Updated: 07 Feb 2020 12:20 PM BdST

China's Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, its top anti-corruption body, said on Friday it would send investigators to Wuhan to probe "issues raised by the people in connection with Dr Li Wenliang."

Li, an ophthalmologist at a hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, died on Friday after saying he had contracted the virus, sparking a wave of public mourning. He had earlier revealed he was one of eight people reprimanded by Wuhan police last month for "spreading rumours" about the virus.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Medical workers in protective suits attend to patients at the Wuhan International Conference and Exhibition Centre, which has been converted into a makeshift hospital to receive patients with mild symptoms caused by the novel coronavirus in Hubei province, China. REUTERS

China plans tougher steps in locked-down Wuhan

Passengers are seen next to clothes hanging at their cabins on the cruise ship Diamond Princess, where 10 more people were tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan Feb 7, 2020. REUTERS

Coronavirus: 41 on cruise liner off Japan test positive

The facade of the Grand Hyatt hotel in Singapore February 5, 2020. Reuters

WHO probes Singapore meet over coronavirus

US President Donald Trump delivers a statement about his acquittal on impeachment charges by the US Senate in the East Room of the White House in Washington, US, February 6, 2020. Reuters

Trump celebrates acquittal

Li Wenliang was 34 and had a child. He and his wife were expecting a second in the summer. Photo via Weibo

Coronavirus kills doctor who warned of outbreak

China to halve tariffs on some US imports

Israeli-Palestinian violence rises

A member of the Red Cross attaches a respirator mask during a demonstration at the Vienna International Airport in Schwechat, Austria, Feb 6, 2020. REUTERS

Chinese city accused of stealing virus masks

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.