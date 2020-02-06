Home > World

Saudi Arabia suspends travel of citizens and residents to China

  Reuters

Published: 06 Feb 2020 02:00 PM BdST Updated: 06 Feb 2020 02:00 PM BdST

Saudi Arabia has suspended travel to China for both citizens and non-Saudi residents of the kingdom, state news agency SPA said on Thursday.

Citizens who break the suspension would be held accountable, SPA said, while foreign residents would not be allowed back into the country if they travelled to China.

