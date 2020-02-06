Saudi Arabia suspends travel of citizens and residents to China
>> Reuters
Published: 06 Feb 2020 02:00 PM BdST Updated: 06 Feb 2020 02:00 PM BdST
Saudi Arabia has suspended travel to China for both citizens and non-Saudi residents of the kingdom, state news agency SPA said on Thursday.
Citizens who break the suspension would be held accountable, SPA said, while foreign residents would not be allowed back into the country if they travelled to China.
