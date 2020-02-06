Home > World

Kazakhstan bans exports of masks to China amid virus scare

  >>  Reuters

Published: 06 Feb 2020 05:04 PM BdST Updated: 06 Feb 2020 05:04 PM BdST

Kazakhstan has banned the exports of protective masks after their sales to neighbouring China surged amid the coronavirus outbreak, pushing up local prices and limiting availability.

The Central Asian nation bordering China has not reported any confirmed domestic cases of the virus, but has quarantined dozens of people for tests.

"We would like to note that some producers and distributors have behaved unethically. They sold their stock to China", a healthcare ministry spokesman told reporters.

The government is also working on securing imports of masks to meet surging demand, he said.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

US President Donald Trump gestures to gathered news media as he welcomes Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido at the White House in Washington, US, Feb 5, 2020. REUTERS

Trump to press on with re-election campaign

China virus toll jumps to 563

Foxconn employees wearing masks attend the company's year-end gala in Taipei, Taiwan Jan 22, 2020. REUTERS

China feeding wrong info to WHO: Taiwan

A high speed train travelling from Milan to Bologna is seen after it derailed killing at least two people near Lodi, Italy Feb 6, 2020. REUTERS

Two die in Italy train crash

A passenger reacts as the cruise ship Diamond Princess, where 10 people on the ship had tested positive for coronavirus yesterday, arrives at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan Feb 6, 2020. REUTERS

Coronavirus: 20 infections on Japan cruise ship

Visitors sit in a cafe in the old town during the Tantora festival in al-Ula, Saudi Arabia, Feb 1, 2020. REUTERS

S Arabia suspends travel to China

Iraqi demonstrators burn tires to block a road during ongoing anti-government protests in Najaf, Iraq Feb 5, 2020. REUTERS

8 die in Iraq clashes

File Photo: US President Donald Trump smiles during a meeting with members of his Cabinet at the White House in Washington, US, June 12, 2017. Reuters

Senate acquits Trump

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.