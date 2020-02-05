Home > World

Second avalanche in eastern Turkey kills dozens of rescuers

  >>  Reuters

Published: 05 Feb 2020 10:23 PM BdST Updated: 05 Feb 2020 10:23 PM BdST

Two avalanches in eastern Turkey have killed 38 people, most of them buried by the second downslide while working to rescue victims of the first, officials said on Wednesday.

Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Authority (AFAD) said 33 people died when the second avalanche hit while they were searching for two more victims of the first snowslip, which killed five people, after rescuing eight others.

Fifty-three people were injured, it said.

TV footage from Bahcesaray district in the eastern province of Van showed dozens of people using shovels and sticks in snowfall and high winds to dig out vehicles that had been buried and toppled in the avalanche, which occurred on Tuesday evening.

Van governor Mehmet Emin Bilmez said earlier that rescue efforts were continuing but did not say how many people were still believed to be trapped.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said conditions in the area made it difficult for rescue vehicles to operate, adding that a vehicle had been pulled out from under 4-5 metres (16 feet) of snow.

Osman Ucar, head of AFAD’s Van office, was hospitalised after being caught in the avalanche. He told Ihlas News Agency from hospital that some 200 people were working in the rescue operation but many were out of the immediate area when the second avalanche hit on Wednesday.

“I was halfway buried in snow,” he said. “I got out by my own means.”

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

A woman, a medical researcher who asked not to be named, at her home in Massachusetts on Feb 4, 2020. The New York Times

14 days in coronavirus ‘self-quarantine’

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) rips up the speech of US President Donald Trump after his State of the Union address to a joint session of the US Congress in the House Chamber of the US Capitol in Washington, US Feb 4, 2020. REUTERS

Trump-Pelosi showdown turns brittle

A passenger wearing a mask walks past upon arrival of a flight from Hangzhou, China at Changi Airport, Singapore January 22, 2020. Reuters

Three contract coronavirus after Singapore conference

Myanmar reimposes internet shutdown in Rakhine

Thousands held on cruise ship in Hong Kong

Cathay Pacific asks employees to take unpaid leave

The Hakuo quarantine ship, which could house people suspected of carrying the coronavirus, is seen docked at Yokosuka naval base near Tokyo, Japan Feb 5, 2020. REUTERS

Two cruise ships ordered into quarantine

Cruise ship Diamond Princess is seen anchored off the Yokohama Port, after ten people on the cruise liner have tested positive for coronavirus in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan Feb 5, 2020. REUTERS

Passengers quarantined on virus-hit ship off Japan

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.