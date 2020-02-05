Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank protest: medics
>> Reuters
Published: 05 Feb 2020 10:20 PM BdST Updated: 05 Feb 2020 10:20 PM BdST
Israeli troops shot dead a 17-year-old Palestinian who was taking part in a violent protest on Wednesday against US President Donald Trump’s peace plan, witnesses and medical officials said.
Mohammed al-Hadad was the first Palestinian killed in unrest since Trump unveiled his plan last week to accolades from Israel but condemnation from many in the Arab and Muslim world.
Witnesses and medical officials said al-Hadad was shot as he took part in a protest in Hebron, a Palestinian city with Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank, where Israeli troops were pelted with rocks.
The Israeli military spokesman’s office said in a statement that soldiers “identified a Palestinian who hurled a Molotov cocktail at them (and) responded with fire in order to remove the threat”.
The Palestinians, who have long shunned the Trump administration, accusing it bias toward Israel, say the peace plan falls far short of their demands for territorial and other rights. Washington deems many of those demands unrealistic.
