WHO working on recommendations for resuming flights to China
>> Reuters
Published: 04 Feb 2020 07:19 PM BdST Updated: 04 Feb 2020 07:19 PM BdST
The World Health Organisation (WHO) is having a teleconference this week with travel and tourism industry representatives to work on recommendations on protecting their crews so they can resume flights to China, a senior WHO official said on Tuesday.
Sylvie Briand, WHO director of global hazard preparedness, also said that people infected with the coronavirus should wear masks, but that for other people without signs of the disease, "the masks will not necessarily protect them 100%". Frequent hand-washing and other hygiene measures were required, she said.
The outbreak, which began in the Chinese city of Wuhan, and has spread within the country and abroad, does not constitute a pandemic, but an epidemic with "multiple foci", she said.
So far 19 countries had formally notified the UN agency of measures or restrictions taken in connection with the outbreak and the WHO was seeking clarifications on their justifications, Briand said, without giving details.
"Crews for those companies are really scared of being infected, when in flight they have really close contact with passengers, they feel at risk," Briand told a Geneva news conference.
"That is why we need to define with those companies specific recommendations so their staff feel secure, feel protected as well so they can resume flying to China," she said.
Briand added: "I cannot guarantee they will resume the flights."
WHO was working with countries and also hoped for a "realignment" among countries policies regarding evacuations of their nationals from China, she said.
The virus has remained "quite a stable virus", she said.
Chinese authorities had earlier reported a record daily jump in deaths of 64 to 425.
People with severe infections or who die are mainly people with underlying conditions, such as cancer, diabetes or suppressed immune systems, or the elderly, Briand said.
Asked why there have only between one death recorded abroad so far, in the Philippines, among some 153 cases, she said people travelling were probably not old with chronic disease, but younger people and people in good health.
Hong Kong reported its first death from the newly identified coronavirus on Tuesday, the second outside mainland China.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Uganda 'studying' opening embassy in Jerusalem, Museveni tells Netanyahu
- US prepares to house quarantined patients to contain coronavirus
- China, desperate to stop coronavirus, turns neighbour against neighbour
- Hong Kong records first virus death, Macau shuts casinos
- Coronavirus to extreme weather: What happens in a city lockdown?
- Vietnam to quarantine 950 people returning from China at military camps
- Macau to suspend casino operations for 2 weeks to curb spread of virus
- Daniel arap Moi, who ruled Kenya for decades, dies at 95
- Malaysia confirms first citizen infected with virus, total cases now 10
- Pakistan will 'compensate' Malaysia by buying more palm oil after India withdraws
Most Read
- BB allows travellers to bring in $10,000 without declaration
- Biman pilots, who flew to Wuhan, barred entry into other countries
- Mask prices surge in Bangladesh amid coronavirus scare
- Dhaka trade fair to continue until Feb 6
- BTRC to appoint administrators to Grameenpone over pay disputed audit claim
- China virus death toll posts grim record rise, passes 400
- Dhaka mayors-elect Atiqul, Taposh likely to wait for over three months to take charge
- Myanmar reimposes internet shutdown in conflict-torn Rakhine, Chin states: telco operator
- Court orders UGC to monitor PhD programmes amid plagiarism allegations
- High Court rules on discriminatory foetal gender test