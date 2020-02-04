Home > World

Vietnam to quarantine 950 people returning from China at military camps

Published: 04 Feb 2020 01:48 PM BdST Updated: 04 Feb 2020 01:48 PM BdST

Vietnam has assigned the military to quarantine 950 Vietnamese returning from China, where the coronavirus epidemic has killed more than 420 people, state media reported on Tuesday.

The 950 people will be isolated at two military camps outside Hanoi for at least 14 days, reported the official Voice of Vietnam Radio.

The report didn't say when they will return to Vietnam, but said they will arrive at Noi Bai Airport in Hanoi and Van Don Airport in Quang Ninh province.

"During the time of quarantine, anyone of them showing symptoms of fever will be transferred to a hospital for treatment," the report cited Nguyen Viet Thang, Hanoi's military chief medic as saying.

The government said last week that cross-border trade between Vietnam and China was "not encouraged" and on Sunday announced it would ban all flights to and from China over coronavirus concerns.

Vietnam confirmed an additional case of the new coronavirus on Tuesday, the health ministry said, bringing the country's total to nine cases.

