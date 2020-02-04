Uganda 'studying' opening embassy in Jerusalem, Museveni tells Netanyahu
>> Reuters
Published: 04 Feb 2020 06:04 PM BdST Updated: 04 Feb 2020 06:04 PM BdST
Uganda is “studying” the possibility of opening an embassy in Jerusalem, President Yoweri Museveni said on Monday, during a visit by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Such a move would be seen internationally as a statement of support for Israel’s claim for the city of Jerusalem to be its capital, a potential political win for Netanyahu less than a month before a national election on March 2.
“If a friend says I want your embassy here rather than there I don’t see why there would be...,” Museveni said before trailing off and continuing: “we are really working, we’re studying that.”
“You open an embassy in Jerusalem and I will open an embassy in Kampala,” promised Netanyahu. “We hope to do this in the near future.”
Palestinians claim East Jerusalem — captured by Israel in the 1967 Middle East war — for their own capital. But a peace plan presented last week by US President Donald Trump envisaged a Palestinian capital outside Jerusalem’s municipal limits.
The Palestinian leadership on Saturday rejected the plan and cut all ties with the United States and Israel, including those relating to security.
Uganda and Israel currently have no embassy in each other’s country, though Museveni is a long-standing ally of Israel, which trains some elements of the Ugandan security forces.
Israel’s embassy in Nairobi, in neighboring Kenya, currently handles its relations with Uganda.
Uganda’s Entebbe airport was the scene in 1976 of a dramatic rescue operation conducted by Israeli commandos to save nearly 100 mostly Israeli passengers on board an Air France airliner hijacked by Palestinian and German militants.
Netanyahu, whose elder brother Yonatan, a commander in the operation, was killed in the incident, said he found every visit to Uganda “profoundly moving” for this reason. Three passengers and all the hostage takers also died in the operation.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Uganda 'studying' opening embassy in Jerusalem, Museveni tells Netanyahu
- US prepares to house quarantined patients to contain coronavirus
- China, desperate to stop coronavirus, turns neighbour against neighbour
- Hong Kong records first virus death, Macau shuts casinos
- Coronavirus to extreme weather: What happens in a city lockdown?
- Vietnam to quarantine 950 people returning from China at military camps
- Macau to suspend casino operations for 2 weeks to curb spread of virus
- Daniel arap Moi, who ruled Kenya for decades, dies at 95
- Malaysia confirms first citizen infected with virus, total cases now 10
- Pakistan will 'compensate' Malaysia by buying more palm oil after India withdraws
Most Read
- BB allows travellers to bring in $10,000 without declaration
- Biman pilots, who flew to Wuhan, barred entry into other countries
- Mask prices surge in Bangladesh amid coronavirus scare
- Dhaka trade fair to continue until Feb 6
- BTRC to appoint administrators to Grameenpone over pay disputed audit claim
- China virus death toll posts grim record rise, passes 400
- Dhaka mayors-elect Atiqul, Taposh likely to wait for over three months to take charge
- High Court rules on discriminatory foetal gender test
- Myanmar reimposes internet shutdown in conflict-torn Rakhine, Chin states: telco operator
- Virus pummels Wuhan, a city short of supplies and overwhelmed