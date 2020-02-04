Home > World

Macau to suspend casino operations for 2 weeks to curb spread of virus

  >>  Reuters

Published: 04 Feb 2020 01:33 PM BdST Updated: 04 Feb 2020 01:33 PM BdST

Macau, the world's biggest gambling hub, said on Tuesday it had asked all casino operators to suspend operations for two weeks to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus.

The announcement by Macau's chief executive Ho Iat Seng came as the former Portuguese colony reported 10 confirmed cases of the virus and tight restrictions on movements in and out of the Chinese territory.

Residents have been instructed to wear masks when travelling around the city and been advised to stay home as much as possible.

Ho said he would be speaking to casino owners to discuss the closures. No immediate details were given as to when the suspension would begin.

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.